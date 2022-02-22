Premium features Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Affordable perks Amazfit GTS 3 If you want every perk under the sun, you'll likely lean toward the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. In addition to advanced health and fitness tracking, you'll have optional LTE connectivity, ultra-smooth performance, and two size options. You also get the new Wear OS 3 platform. From $209 at Amazon Pros GPS, HRM, NFC

Amazfit GTS 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Plenty of perks to go around

If you're looking for a smartwatch with plenty of perks, you might find yourself considering the Amazfit GTS 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. These devices may be pretty different on the surface, but they share many of the same perks that users look for in an Android smartwatch. You'll have to think about what features are most important to you and how much you can afford to spend.

Between the two, the Amazfit GTS 3 is more affordable, but it's missing a few features that some users may not be willing to pass up. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is more expensive, but it's packed with premium features that some users will be willing to splurge on. If you want the best experience possible, the Galaxy Watch 4 won't let you down.

Track key details with the Amazfit GTS 3

They may not be quite as popular as Samsung, but Amazfit smartwatches have come a long way. The GTS 3 is a shining example of how Amazfit is focused on providing affordable watches that still offer plenty of essential features. This particular wearable offers excellent battery life, detailed activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, Amazon Alexa built-in, and much more.

The physical design deserves some attention, too. The lightweight 42mm aluminum case is available in three unique colors: Graphite Black, Ivory White, or Terra Rosa. Some watches feel bulky on the wrist, but the Amazfit GTS 3 is only 8.8mm thick and weighs less than 25 grams, so it will never feel cumbersome. It's also compatible with 20mm interchangeable bands that you can easily swap out whenever you feel like it.

Amazfit GTS 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Display 1.75-inch AMOLED 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Dimensions 42.4 x 36 x 8.8mm 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm

44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm Weight 24.4g 25.9 - 30.3g Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 LE Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, LTE (select models) Water-resistance 5ATM 5ATM+ IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Battery life Up to 12 days 40 hours (varies by model) Sensors HRM, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric altimeter, temperature, ambient light sensor BioActive sensor (HRM), electrocardiogram (ECG), accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, barometer, ambient light sensor Colors Terra Rosa, Graphite Black, Ivory White Black, Silver, Pink Gold, Green Operating system Zepp OS Wear OS 3 Built-in GPS ✔️ ✔️ Voice assistants ✔️ ✔️ NFC Payments ❌ ✔️ Optional LTE ❌ ✔️

You'll also appreciate the crisp 1.75-inch AMOLED touchscreen. Navigating through menus is quick and simple with a series of swipes and taps. There's also a side button that doubles as a rotating crown that you can also use to navigate the UI. Despite having a bright and beautiful display, the battery life is still very impressive. The Amazit GTS 3 can last for 12 days with typical usage or six days with heavy usage.

There's more to this watch than meets the eye. As stunning as the design is, don't be mistaken. This is an amazing fitness smartwatch if you want it to be. The Amazfit GTS 3 is designed to recognize various motions and will automatically start recording related activity data, including outdoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, treadmill, elliptical, pool swimming, and more.

You'll also love having more than 150 sport modes to choose from when tracking your activities. Some of these are popular activities, like walking, running, cycling, and swimming profiles. However, you'll also find many unique activities such as fishing, hiking rock climbing, yoga, HIIT, wrestling, and boxing.

The Amazfit GTS 3 offers a convenient 4-in-1 health measurement.

Health is important, too. The Amazfit GTS 3 offers a convenient 4-in-1 health measurement. All you have to do is select "one-tap measuring" and you'll receive readings for heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and breathing rate in under a minute. This advanced technology allows you to receive four readings in one measurement instead of having to take each measurement individually.

All of the activity tracking perks are great, but the Amazift GTS 3 also offers some smart features that may surprise you. For one, the voice assistant feature is available both online and offline. When you're connected, you can activate Amazon Alexa and ask a question. When you're offline, you can easily use the voice commands to start a time, record a workout, and more.

If you're a smart home enthusiast, you'll love having a smartwatch that works with your existing setup. You can access Home Connect on your watch to control your smart home devices with the voice assistant. You'll also be able to choose how you access the voice assistant on your device.

For instance, you can opt for the voice assistant to wake up during every screen light up. You can have it activate five seconds after you turn your wrist or five seconds after the screen turns on. Keep in mind that these options will kill the battery faster, so you may want to choose this setting wisely.

Access premium perks with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a popular choice for many reasons. For starters, it's the first Wear OS watch on the new Wear OS 3 platform. This is a change from previous Galaxy watches, so don't expect the same experience you've had with previous models. Don't worry, these are mostly positive changes!

Let's start by taking a closer look at the physical design. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in a lightweight aluminum case that comes in 40mm and 44mm variants. Both models have a capacitive rotating bezel around the circular display. This is a great way to navigate the UI without any bulky physical bezels. Although, if you're a fan of physical bezels, you might prefer the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic instead.

Regardless of whether you choose the 40mm or 44mm model, you'll have access to a wide variety of interchangeable Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bands. Whether you want to dress up your watch for a formal occasion or you'd rather find a fitness-friendly band, there are many options to pick from.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a 3-in-1 BioActive sensor.

Health enthusiasts will love all the advanced features on this watch. Most importantly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a 3-in-1 BioActive sensor. This technology consists of a single chip that houses multiple sensors. Samsung also says this chip places the measurement tool closer to your skin for more accurate readings.

If you're not familiar with this new feature, the BioActive chip runs three key sensors: optical heart rate, electrical heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). Users can easily monitor their heart rate, record an ECG reading, and check blood oxygen saturation levels. The BIA feature is a new feature, which measures our overall body composition. You'll have a closer look at your health with important measurements such as body fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more.

Health tracking on the Galaxy Watch 4 has improved in other ways. Advanced sleep tracking now has the ability to detect the sound of your snores. When you pair this data with other key details, like your blood oxygen levels during sleep and tour advanced sleep score, you'll have a clear understanding of your sleep patterns and how you can improve your rest each night.

Despite running on a new operating system, Samsung made sure the Galaxy Watch 4 would offer smooth performance. In addition to the new platform, this is also the first Wear OS watch powered by an Exynos SoC. The 5nm processor delivers a 20% faster CPU and 50% more RAM. This leads to fast performance and impeccable responsiveness for an enjoyable wearable experience.

Amazfit GTS 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Which should you buy?

When it comes to choosing between the Amazfit GTS 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you'll want to consider a few key factors. If you're on a budget, you should start by asking yourself how much you're willing to spend on premium features. Perhaps you don't need all the extra perks on the Galaxy Watch 4. If not, the Amazfit GTS 3 is a more affordable option with plenty of perks. If you don't mind missing out on NFC payments, LTE connectivity, and a built-in speaker, you might be perfectly content with this option.

With that said, if you don't want to compromise on any features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has it all. You'll have to spend more, but most users will agree it's money well spent. You'll have optional LTE connectivity, NFC payments, two size options, a built in-mic/speaker, and more advanced health tracking. Keep in mind that it's not compatible with iOS, so iPhone users won't be able to use the Galaxy Watch 4. If you can justify the price tag, you'll love this smartwatch.

