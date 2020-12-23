Amazfit Bip USource: Amazfit

What you need to know

  • Amazfit has launched two Bip series smartwatches in the U.S.
  • The Amazfit Bip U comes features a 1.43-inch display, SpO2 tracking, and over 60 sports modes.
  • Amazfit's Bip U Pro offers similar specs as the Bip U, but adds built-in GPS and Alexa support.

Amazfit today announced the launch of two affordable Bip series smartwatches in the U.S to take on the best Android smartwatches under $100. While the Amazfit Bip U made its global debut in India in October, the Amazfit Bip Pro is a rebranded Pop Pro.

The Amazfit Bip U sports a 1.43-inch display with 320 x 302 resolution and a choice of over 50 watch faces. It offers over 60 professional sports modes – including running, cycling, skating, kickboxing, and more. The smartwatch also supports blood-oxygen level measurement, heart rate monitoring, as well as sleep quality and stress level tracking.

Amazfit Bip U Pro is nearly identical to the Bip U in most areas, but includes built-in GPS and Amazon Alexa support. Both smartwatches are claimed to provide up to nine days of battery life and boast 5 ATM water resistance.

The Amazfit Bip U is now available from Amazon and Amazfit.com for $60. However, as part of holiday deals on Amazfit products, you'll be able to get one for just $50 until December 26. The Bip U Pro, on the other hand, is available for $70.

