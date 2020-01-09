WB Games Montréal has been slowly teasing a new project, most likely a new Batman game, and by slowly we mean slowly — over the course of a few months. According to new images posted by the company Thursday, there's still a lot more clues to be revealed.
The following logo, which depicts an emblem with swords and what look like talons surrounded by bird wings, was tweeted from the studio's official account with nothing but the text "/redacted."
/redacted pic.twitter.com/SNaQ4I2fn9— WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) January 9, 2020
However, if you go to the official website and use the redacted string, you'll see a much larger image. At the time of this writing, there are only two emblems inserted into a much larger dial. As you can see, there are at least eight more slots to go.
This is just the latest of many clues the studio has released over the past few months. The first official clue we received was in September, when the WB Games Montréal Twitter account posted after a long hiatus with a cryptic, short video and the words "Capture the Knight/Cape sur la nuit."
Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU— WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019
The general consensus was that the company was teasing the next Batman game, but specifically, an adaptation of Batman: The Court of Owls, which was a comics storyline created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo from 2011. It follows Bruce Wayne as he contends with the titular court, which we learn is a secret cabal made up of some of Gotham's wealthiest families. They also employ assassins called Talons and are often seen wearing owl masks.
The first cryptic clue runs through a series of four logos that can pertain to a lot of aspects of the Batman mythos (the demon head, for example, brings up images of Ra's al Ghul) but greatly resemble the logo for the Court of Owls (more on this later). The big kicker though was when Snyder, in a now deleted tweet, quote-tweeted the WB Montréal post and said "Wait for it... #BewaretheCourtofOwls."
This new Batman game theory was only strengthened with the tweet before this on Sept. 22, which showed the studio celebrating the Caped Crusader's 80th anniversary. Considering it created the last Batman game, Arkham Origins, them tweeting about the character isn't strange. However, it was done after a nearly four-year hiatus.
@WBGamesMTL is proud to celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary with rest of the world during #BatmanDay #Batman80 pic.twitter.com/4VGz9kBWxj— WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 22, 2019
There have been other signs that have been popping up for a couple years now. In Nov. 2018, an associate producer at the studio tweeted the picture below, which shows off a shirt with the Court of Owls logo.
[Redacted], best. DevTeam. EVAR. pic.twitter.com/fUV8WCkDnI— Double V (@valvez) November 16, 2018
It doesn't help that this photo from the studio's holiday party also exists.
The WB Games Montreal holiday party is taking a strange turn. #WBGMTL pic.twitter.com/aToM970he3— Patrick Redding 🦑🦖🦍 (@Holesinteeth) December 16, 2017
Granted both of these could just show that there are huge Batman fans working at the studio. Regardless, the evidence is overwhelming that WB Games Montréal is working on a new project and that it will likely be a new Batman game. Whether it'll be The Court of Owls or something else is still up in the air.
Caped Crusader returns
Batman: Return to Arkham (PS4)
You are the night once again
If you're eagerly waiting for a new Batman game, why not check out two of the most critically-acclaimed titles — Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City — with fully remastered and updated visuals.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Uploaded library support could soon be on the way to YouTube Music
It's been way too long since we've heard of the long-awaited user-uploaded content feature from Google Play Music being added to YouTube Music, but it seems that this may be nearing reality.
DuckDuckGo destroys Bing in Google's Android search auction in the EU
Google has revealed the search engines it'll be surfacing as part of its search ballot in the EU. Close competitor Bing was a big loser here, appearing in only one market, while the niche DuckDuckGo will appear in all 31 markets affected by the decision.
What do you think about the OnePlus Concept One?
OnePlus took advantage of CES 2020 to unveil its first-ever concept phone — the OnePlus Concept One. What do you think about the company's latest, ambitious handset?
Game on the go with the best game controllers for your Chromebook
While there has been some type of gaming capability on Chromebooks, it didn't live up to expectations for a while. However, updates have been regularly released, which has opened the door for a better gaming experience to be had on Chromebooks.