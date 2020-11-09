There are 100 Bugsnax for you to collect as you wander around the different sections of Snaktooth Island and try to unravel its mysteries. Most Bugsnax can be caught using a variety of methods. We've listed the easiest catching methods that we discovered while playing. Bugsnax are listed by their location along with what they love, hate, and fear.
Without further ado, here's how to catch all 100 Bugsnax.
Alphabetical List of all Bugsnax
There are 100 different Bugsnax to catch as you make your way through Snaktooth Island. However, most species can only be found in specific locations.
- Aggroll (Frosted Peak)
- Baby Cakelegs (Frosted Peak)
- Baja Tacroach (Simmering Sands)
- Banopper (Frosted Peaks)
- BBQ Bunger (Scorched Gorge)
- Big Bopsicle (Sugarpine Woods)
- Black Lollive (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Black Razzby (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Bombino (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Bopsicle (Sugarpine Woods)
- Bunger (Garden Grove)
- Buffalocust (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Caramel Poptick (Flavor Falls)
- Charmallow (Sugarpine Woods)
- Cheepoof (Scorched Gorge)
- Cheery (Frosted Peak)
- Cheezer (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Chillynilly (Frosted Peak)
- Chippie (Frosted Peak)
- Cinnasnail (Sugarpine Woods)
- Cobhopper (Garden Grove)
- Crapple (Simmering Sands)
- Crispy Snakpod (Garden Grove)
- Crystal Sweetiefly (Scorched Gorge)
- Daddy Cakelegs (Frosted Peaks)
- Dr Sodie (Garden Grove)
- Eggler (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Flamin' Cheepoof (Boiling Bay)
- Flapjackarak (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Flutterjam (Frosted Peak)
- Fryder (Garden Grove)
- Fruity Snakpod (Boiing Bay)
- Golden Kweeble (Boiling Bay)
- Grapeskeeto (Boiling Bay)
- Greater Cocomite (Boiling Bay)
- Green Crapple (Boiling Bay)
- Green Grapeskeeto (Simmering Sands)
- Green Lollive (Flavor Falls)
- Green Peelbug (Scorched Gorge)
- Grumpy Snakpod (Simmering Sands)
- Hunnabee (Sugarpine Woods)
- Incherrito (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Inchwrap (Flavor Falls)
- Instabug (Frosted Peak)
- Kweeble (Simmering Sands)
- Kwookie (Sugarpine Woods)
- La Sodieux (Boiling Bay)
- Lesser Cocomite (Boiling Bay)
- Loaded Spuddy (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Lovely Sweetiefly (Simmering Sands)
- Mama Mewon (Flavor Falls)
- Meaty Snakpod (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Megamaki (Boiling Bay)
- Melty Snakpod (Frosted Peak)
- Minimak (Boiling Bay)
- Mothza Supreme (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Mt Sodie (Frosted Peak)
- Noodler (Boiling Bay)
- Nutty Snakpod (Sugarpine Woods)
- Orange Peelbug (Simmering Springs)
- Paletoss (Boiling Bay)
- Paletoss Grande (Boiling Bay)
- Pineantula (Simmering Sands)
- Pinkle (Flavor Falls)
- Poptick (Scorched Gorge)
- Preying Picantis (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Puffy Snakpod (Scorched Gorge)
- Rainbow Sweetiefly (Sugarpine Woods)
- Red Banopper (Boiling Bay)
- Ribblepede (Scorched Gorge)
- Rootle (Garden Grove)
- Ruby Peelbug (Flavor Falls)
- Sandopede (Flavor Falls)
- Scoopy (Frosted Peak)
- Scoopy Banoopy (Frosted Peak)
- Scorpenyo (Scorched Gorge)
- Scorpepper (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Sherbie (Boiling Bay)
- Shishkabug (Garden Grove)
- Shy Weenyworm (Scorched Gorge)
- Snaquiri (Simmering Sands)
- Sodie D (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Sprinklepede (Sugarpine Woods)
- Spuddy (Scorched Gorge)
- Stewdler (Frosted Peak)
- Strabby (Flavor Falls)
- Sub Sandopede (Flavor Falls)
- Sweet Fryder (Scorched Gorge)
- Sweetiefly (Garden Grove)
- Tacroach (Sizzlin' Sands)
- Tropicabug (Simmering Sands)
- Twisty Snakpod (Flavor Falls)
- Waffstackarak ( Simmering Sands)
- Wee Mewon (Flavor Falls)
- Weenyworm (Garden Grove)
- White Cheepoof (Scorched Gorge)
- White Rootle (Flavor Falls)
- White Strabby (Garden Grove)
- Yellow Peelbug (Sugarpine Woods)
Bugsnax Garden Grove
There are nine Bugsnax to catch in Garden Grove. Here's how to add them to your Bugapedia.
|Name
|Location & Active times
|How to catch
|Bunger
|○ Under the bridge.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Ketchup
○ Lead it to another Bunger using Ketchup. Douse one of the Bungers in Ketchup and then pick it up with your net when it gets stunned.
|Fryder
|○ On the cave ceiling.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Ketchup, Cheese, Ranch Dressing
○ Create a trail of Ketchup, Ranch Dressing, or Cheese that goes straight for a trap.
|Shishkabug
|○ Crawling around near the bridge.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Hot Sauce
○ Fears: Bungers
○ Douse the bush it's hiding in with Ketchup. A Bunger will charge the bush and stun it.
|Sweetiefly
|○ Around trees
○ 4 a.m. - 4 p.m. when dry
|○ Figure out where the Sweetiefly rests. Now set your Trip Shot so that Sweetiefly will run into it. Pick it up with your net when it's stunned.
|White Strabby
|○ In the garden
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Put down a trap and shoot it with chocolate. When the White Strabby is in range, close the trap.
|Dr Sodie
|○ In the river
○ 24 hours
|○ Hates: Hot Sauce, Ketchup, Chocolate, Ranch Dressing
○ Lay a Trip Shot line across the river between two trees. Then pick up the Dr Sodie with your net when it's stunned.
|Weenyworm
|○ Circling the animal pen.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Ketchup, Cheese
○ Lay a trap and wait for it to come around. Close the trap when it's in position.
|Cobhopper
|○ Jumps from treetop to treetop
○ 24 hours
|○ Set up the Trip Shot from the fence to the rocks between the two trees at the top of the cliff. When the Cobhopper gets stunned, pick it up with a net.
|Crispy Snakpod
|○ Clinging to shaded rocks
○ 24 hours
|○ The easiest one is in Beffica's cave. Go up to it and grab it with your net.
Bugsnax Flavor Falls
There are 13 Bugsnax for you to catch in Flavor Falls. Here's how to catch each one.
|Name
|Location &Active times
|How to catch
|Strabby
|○ Near the bushes next to the waterfalls.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Lay a Snak Trap and wait for them to walk into it. You can lure them with chocolate.
|Pinkle
|○ Near the waterfalls and in the cave.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Ranch Dressing
○ Remove the jar with your Snak Grappler then just walk up to it and grab it in your net.
|Rootle
|○ Near the river
○ 6 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|○ Loves: Ranch Dressing
○ Lay a trap in its path then move away so it won't be scared. When it comes into range, close the trap.
|White Rootle
|○ Near the river
○ 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|○ Loves: Ranch Dressing
○ Lay a trap in its path then move away so it won't be scared. When it comes into range, close the trap.
|Green Lollive
|○ Flying around the whole area.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese
○ Shoot a Trip Shot wire in the path of the Green Lollive. Then pick it up when it's stunned.
|Inchwrap
|○ In the watery cave or on the cliff in the middle.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Ranch Dressing, Cheese
○ Put Ranch Dressing or cheese on a rock when it pops out to eat it, it will hit its head and will be stunned. Use your Snak Trap to catch it.
|Sandopede
|Crawling around in the river and over the cliff.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese, Ranch Dressing
○ Place your Trip Shot in its path then grab the stunned pieces while you can.
|Sub Sandopede
|○ Crawling around the river and over the cliff
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese, Ranch Dressing
○ Place your Trip Shot in its path then grab the stunned pieces while you can.
|Ruby Peelbug
|○ Tunnel in the cliff.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Set the Snak Trap at one end of the tunnel. Now from the other end, send your Buggy Ball through to flush it out. Close the trap when it gets in range.
|Caramel Poptick
|In the watery cave on the other side of the waterfalls.
○ Only appears when raining
|○ Loves: Cheese, Chocolate
○ Place your trap in their path and close it when it's in range.
|Twisty Snakpod
|○ Clinging to rock walls.
○ 24 hours
|○ The easiest one is near the entrance to Garden Grove in the little cave near the Ranch Dressing plant. Go up to it and grab it with your Bug Net.
|Wee Mewon
|Beyond the ancient doors
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Unlocked with a specific Chandlo quest.
○ Catch it in your Snak Trap when it gets in range
|Mama Mewon
|Beyond the ancient doors
|○ Loves: Wee Mewon
○ Unlocked with a specific Chandlo quest
○ Get it to run into the statues by capturing Wee Mewons in front of them. When it's stunned, shoot your Snak Grappler at the stalactites on the ceiling of the cave to get them to crash down on it. Repeat until defeated.
You'll encounter 12 different Bugsnax in Simmering Springs. Here's where you'll find them along with the tricks to catching them.
|Name
|Location & Active times
|How to catch
|Kweeble
|○ Near bushes.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Lay down your Snak Trap and shoot it with chocolate. Close the trap when the Kweeble is in range.
|Crapple
|○ Moving around near the water.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate, Peanut Butter
○ Lay down your Snak Trap and shoot it with chocolate. Quickly close the trap as soon as the Crapple is in range or it will steal your trap.
|Pineantula
|○ Burrowed in the sand near the water
○ 24 hours
|Fears: Crapple
○ Lay a Snak Trap down in front of the Crapple's lair. Now shoot the Pineantula's crown with Chocolate. Crapple will dig it up and head for its cave. Close the trap when in range and you'll capture both of them.
|Orange Peelbug
|○ Hiding in logs
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Coat your Buggy Ball with Chocolate and send it into the log. Lay a Snak Trap on the other side of the log and hit it with Chocolate. Close the trap when the Orange Peelbug is in range.
|Razzby
|○ Near the bushes on the beach.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Lay a Snak Trap and wait for them to walk into it. For faster results, douse the trap in chocolate.
|Green Grapeskeeto
|○ Flying over the Razzbys on the beach.
○ 4PM - 4AM
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Douse a Razzby with chocolate. After the Green Grapeskeeto has sucked from the Razzby it will be immobile for a while. Run and pick it up with your net.
|Snaquiri
|○ In the geyser and in the ocean
○ 24 hours
|○ Set your Trip Shot over the geyser. When Snaquiri is stunned pick it up with your net. Alternatively, place your Snak Trap on the launchpad and close the trap on the Snaquiri while it's in the air.
|Tropicabug
|○ Near bushes
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Fears: Bunger
○ Take a picture of it so you can see its walking path. Without letting it see you, place the trap on the path, and move away. Close the trap when it gets close.
|Lovely Sweetiefly
|○ Near path to Snaxburg.
○ 4 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|○ Place the Snak Trap where Lovely Sweetiefly rests then move away. Close the trap when the Lovely Sweetiefly is in range.
|Baja Tacroach
|○ Where Wiiggle was living
○ 6 p.m.- 4 a.m.
|○ Loves: Cheese, Hot Sauce
○ Lay the Snak Trap in the area where they spawn. They're skittish so step away and block the exit. Close the trap when they're in range.
|Waffstackarak
|○ On the beach
○ 4 a.m. - 11 a.m.
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Fears: Crapple
○ Ring the triangle at Wiggle's beach location during their active hours and they will appear. Lay a trap near the Crapple's home. Douse the Waffstackarack with chocolate when they aren't making a whirlwind. Crapple will be drawn to them and will carry them away. Close the trap on both when in range.
|Grumpy Snakpod
|○ Clinging to trees and rocks
○ 24 hours
|○ The easiest one is on a tree to your left when you first enter Simmering Sands. Jump up and snag it with your net.
Bugsnax Boiling Bay
15 different Bugsnax call Boiling Bay their home. Here's how you go about catching each one of them.
|Name
|Location & Active times
|How to catch
|Green Crapple
|○ In the water.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate, Peanut Butter
○ Lay down your Snak Trap in a dry location and shoot it with chocolate. Quickly close the trap as soon as the Crapple is in range or it will steal your trap.
|Grapeskeeto
|○ Flying near Floofty's hideout.
○ 4 p.m.- 4 a.m.
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Get a Paletoss Grande to follow you into lava. Then get it to come back towards the Grapeskeeto. Douse the Paletoss in chocolate. When the Grapeskeeto sucks from the Paletoss it will be immobile for a while. Pick it up before it can fly again.
|Golden Kweeble
|○ Near bushes.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Lay down your Snak Trap and shoot it with chocolate. Close the trap when the Golden Kweeble is in range.
|Greater Cocomite
|○ Coconut trees
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Shoot your Snak Grappler at the coconuts in the trees. Now throw the coconut into the lava to break it in two. Now, either get a Paletoss to run into the Cocomite or douse it in chocolate and have its counterpart attack it. Pick it up when it's stunned.
|Lesser Cocomite
|○ Coconut trees
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Shoot your Snak Grappler at the coconuts in the trees. Now throw the coconut into the lava to break it in two. Now either get a Paletoss to run into the Cocomite or douse it in chocolate and have its counterpart attack it. Pick it up when stunned.
|La Sodieux
|○ Swimming in the water
○ 24 hours
|Hates: Fire, Chocolate, Ranch Dressing
○ Lure the La Sodieux near the shore by splatting the sauces it hates on the beach. Get a Paletoss to follow you to the water's edge. It will attack the La Sodieux and stun it when it gets close. Now go pick it up.
|Noodler
|○ Volcano
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Hot Sauce, Cheese
○ Douse the Grande Paletoss in the nearby cave with Cheese or Hot Sauce. When Noodler runs into it, it will lose its flame and will get stunned. Pick it up before it recovers. If it falls back in the lava it will start flaming again.
|Paletoss
|○ Beach and volcano
○ 24 hours
|○ Make the Paletoss Grande burn by making it walk in lava, making it touch a flaming Bugsnax, or running into it when you're on fire. A countdown will begin. When time runs out it will split in two and both parts will be stunned. Pick it up with your Bug Net before it becomes cold again.
|Paletoss Grande
|○ Beach and volcano
○ 24 hours
|○ Shoot the Trip Shot in the Paletoss Grande's path. Now make the Grande Paletoss burn by making it walk in lava, making it touch a flaming Bugsnax, or running into it when you're on fire. A countdown will begin. Now get the Paletoss Grande to run into the Trip Shot wire before time runs out. Catch it with the Snak Trap while it's stunned.
|Red Banopper
|○ Hopping between trees.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate, Peanut Butter
○ Shoot your Trip Shot from a rock on the beach up to the top of the old mast between the two trees. When the Red Banopper hits it, it will be stunned. Pick it up with the Bug Net before it recovers.
|Flamin' Cheepoof
|○ Volcano
○ 24 hours
|
○ The best way I've found is to catch all of the Noodlers in the area. Then lure Paletoss into the main area of the volcano. Next shoot the Trip shot from a rock in the lava up above the Fruity Snakpod near the tall rocks. When the Flamin' Cheepoof gets stunned, the Paletoss will attack and put out the flame. Pick it up while it's stunned.
|Sherbie
|○ Beyond Floofty's makeshift pirate ship home.
○ 24 hours
|Hates: Chocolate
○ Run into the lava and then run into Sherbie while you're on fire. It will be stunned. Pick it up with your Bug Net before it recovers.
|Fruity Snakpod
|○ On trees and rocks
○ 24 hours
|○ The easiest one is on the mast above Floofty's makeshift pirate ship home. Grab it with your Snak Grappler.
|Minimaki
|○ In the water
○ Special quest
|○ Unlocked with Wiggle sidequest
○ Lay Trip Shot lines from trees and poles in Megamaki's path. Move away from the area quickly or it will destroy the poles with coconuts. When the parts go scattering, run around and pick them up with your net.
|Megamaki
|○ In the water
○ Special quest
|○ Unlocked with Wiggle sidequest
○ Capture all Minimaki and then do the same trick to capture the head.
Bugsnax Scorched Gorge
You'll encounter 12 different Bugsnax in Scorched Gorge. Some of these can be rather tricky to acquire, but we'll explain how to do it.
|Name
|Location & Active times
|How to catch
|BBQ Bunger
|○ On top of the middle mesa
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Ketchup, Cheese, Ranch Dressing
○ Shoot your Trip Shot in its path. Catch it while it's stunned.
|Sweet Fryder
|○ On a wall near Cromdo's bridge.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Ketchup, Cheese, Ranch Dressing
○ Fears: Red Banopper
○ Shoot one of its favorite dressings down the wall and into a trap. Close the Snak Trap on it when it's in range.
|Ribblepede
|○ Ceilings in ruins.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Hot Sauce
○ Lay a trap on the ground and shoot it with Hot Sauce. Close the trap when the Ribblepede is in range.
|Poptick
|○ Near Scorpenyos
○ 24 hours
|
○ Loves: Cheese, Chocolate
○ Shoot Hot Sauce at them to get Scorpenyos to shoot fire at them. Now, lure them away into a Snak Trap coated in Chocolate. Beware other Bugsnax might try to attack your trap.
|Spuddy
|○ Near ruins
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese, Ketchup
○ Hates: Preying Picantis
○ Fears: Spuddy
○ Lure two Spuddys near each other with Cheese or Ketchup. When they see each other they'll charge and both get stunned. Pick them up with your Bug Net before they recover.
|Scorpenyo
|○ Gorge walls
○ 24 hours
|
○ Loves: Cheese
○ Hates: Hot Sauce
○ Find the Scorpenyo that's near the river and under the bridge. Place your Trip Shot in its path. It will hopefully fall in the water. Pick it up while it's stunned.
|Shy Weenyworm
|○ Inside the once blocked off ruins
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese
○ Hates: Ketchup
○ Lay a trap and wait for it to come around. Close the trap when it's in position. You can speed up the process by shooting Ketchup at the Snak Trap.
|Cheepoof
|○ Flying around arches
○ 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|○ Shoot the Trip Shot in its path. Grab it with your Bug Net while it's stunned.
|White Cheepoof
|○ Flying around arches
○ 6 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|○ Shoot the Trip Shot in its path. Grab it with your Bug Net while it's stunned.
|Crystal Sweetiefly
|○ Flying near Snaxburg exit
○ 4 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|○ Shoot the Trip Shot in its path. Grab it with your Bug Net while it's stunned.
|Green Peelbug
|○ Tunnel in gorge wall
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Coat your Buggy Ball with chocolate and send it into the tunnel. Lay a Snak Trap on the other side of the tunnel and coat it with Chocolate. Close the trap when the Green Peelbug is in range.
|Puffy Snakpod
|○ Clinging to walls and wood
○ 24 hours
|○ The easiest one is under the bridge. Shoot your Snak Grappler at it.
Bugsnax Sizzlin' Sands
You're going to have to work extra hard to get all 15 Bugsnax in Sizzlin' Sands. Here's how to catch all of them, even that elusive Mothza Supreme.
|Name
|Location & Active times
|How to catch
|Tacroach
|○ Near the pond
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese, Hot Sauce
○ Lay a Snak Trap and cover it in Cheese or Hot Sauce. Close the trap when it's in range.
|Preying Picantis
|○ Raised platforms.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Hot Sauce, Cheese
○ Hates: Spuddy
○ Shoot a Trip Shot wire between two trees near the pond. Now get the Preying Picantis to follow you or a trail of its favorite sauce into the water. A timer will start counting down once it's wet. Now trick it into walking into the Trip Shot wire. While it's stunned grab it.
|Black Lollive
|○ Flying near the pond
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese
○ Shoot a Trip Shot wire between the trees around the pond and in Black Lollive's path. Pick it up with the Bug Net when it's stunned.
|Loaded Spuddy
|○ Near dunes.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese, Ketchup
○ Hates: Preying Picantis
○ Fears: Loaded Spuddy
○ Lure two Loaded Spuddys near each other and douse them with Cheese or Ketchup. Pick them while they're stunned.
|Buffalocust
|○ Left of the pyramid.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Ranch Dressing, Hot Sauce
○ Lay a trail of Ranch Dressing or Hot Sauce towards the pond. The Sodie D in the pond will get upset and will throw water on the sauces, if Buffalocust gets hit with water, it will be stunned. Pick it up with the Bug Net.
|Eggler
|○ Hiding in eggs
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Hot Sauce
○ Pick up the egg and either throw it at a Preying Picantis or douse it with Buffalocust or Scorpepper's favorite sauces. This will break the egg open and reveal Eggler. Egglers are very shy. Set a trap and douse it with Hot Sauce. When the Eggler is in range, close the trap.
|Flapjackarak
|○ Circling the desert floor
○ 5AM - 6PM
|
○ Loves: Chocolate, Peanut butter
○ Hates: Loaded Spuddy
○ Fears: Preying Picantis
○ Douse it with Cheese or Ketchup. When a Loaded Spuddy gets close it will attack the Flapjackarak. Catch it while it's stunned.
|Scorpepper
|○ Near the Cheese plants.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese
○ Hates: Hot Sauce
○ Lure it to the pond with a trail of cheese. It will get stunned when wet. Pick it up before it recovers.
|Incherrito
|○ Underground near the Cheese plants.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese, Hot Sauce
○ There are some rocks on the desert sand. Douse a rock with Cheese or Hot Sauce. When the Incherrito goes for it, approach and it will attempt to burrow underground but instead will hurt itself. Pick it up while it's stunned.
|Black Razzby
|○ Underground ruins
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Shoot Ranch Dressing at the hole in the ground between the pyramid and the Buffalocust. The Buffalocust will divebomb the area so you can go underground. Lure the Black Razzby into a Chocolate-covered Snak Trap.
|Sodie D
|○ Pond
○ 24 hours
|○ Hates: Fire, Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Cheese
○ Shoot the Trip Shot from the base of one tree to the other. When it's stunned pick it up.
|Cheezer
|
○ Running around the entire area
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Cheese
○ Note where his path takes him and lay a Trip Shot wire across it. When he's stunned, grab him with the Bug Net.
|Meaty Snakpod
|○ Clinging to rocks.
○ 24 hours
|○ The easiest one is on one of the pillars facing the pyramid. Grab it with your Snak Grappler.
|Bombino
|○ Ancient chest near pyramid
○ Special quest
|○ Loves: Cheese, Hot Sauce
○ Unlocks with Cromdo sidequest
○ If it's on fire, lure it to the pond and get the Sodie D to douse it with water. Then go up to it and catch it.
|Mothza Supreme
|○ Flying around the whole area
○ Special quest
|○ Loves: Cheese, Ranch Dressing
○ Unlocks with Cromdo sidequest
○ Place your Launchpad on the altar on top of the pyramid. Now grab a Bombino that isn't on fire and put it on the Launchpad. Hurl it at Mothza Supreme while it's flying in front of one of the statues. While it's down, run to the statue and hit the button on the side with the Snak Grappler to hurt it. Repeat two more times to defeat it. Then simply go up to it and grab it.
Bugsnax Sugarpine Woods
Sugarpine Woods is home to 10 different species of Bugsnax. Here's the trick to getting each one of them.
|Name
|Location & Active times
|How to catch
|Kwookie
|○ Running around the entire area
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Peanut butter
○ Note where his path takes him and lay a Trip Shot wire across it. When he's stunned, grab him with the Bug Net.
|Charmallow
|○ Flying around
○ 4 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|○ Loves: Chocolate, Peanut butter
○ Set a Trip Shot wire in its flying path so that it either falls in the pond or in the Bopsicle's path. When it's no longer on fire, pick it up with the Bug Net.
|Cinnasnail
|○ Distant rocks
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Set a Trip Shot wire in its path. When it's stunned, grab it with the Snak Grappler.
|Hunnabee
|○ Flying around near the entrance.
○ 24 hours
|○ When you're near to them, put the Launchpad on the ground. Now place your Snak Trap on the Launchpad. Shoot the Snak Pak into the air and catch them.
|Sprinklepede
|○ Clinging to the ranger tower.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate, Peanut butter
○ Hit it with Chocolate and it will start rolling all over the place. Note where it path goes and place a Trip Shot wire over it. Pick it up while it's stunned.
|Yellow Peelbug
|○ Holes in the wall.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Cover your Buggy Ball with Chocolate and send it into the tunnel. Run to the other side of the tunnel and set a Snak Trap coated with Chocolate. Catch the Yellow Peelbug when it gets close.
|Big Bopsicle
|○ Straight and to the left when you come from Snaxburg.
○ 24 hours
|○ Hates: Charmallow
○ Set a Trip Shot wire between the trees near the pond. Now get the Big Bopsicle to follow you into the water. A countdown will appear over its head. Get it to walk into the Trip Shot wire before time runs out. Now catch it in your Snak Trap.
|Bopsicle
|○ Straight and to the left of when you come in from Snaxburg
○ 24 hours
|○ Fears: Charmallow
○ Go to the Big Bopsicle that has a Charmallow flying over it from 4 p.m. - 4 a.m. Now shoot Chocolate at the Big Bopsicle. The Charmallow will melt it. Wait for the timer to count down and then catch one of the two halves.
|Rainbow Sweetiefly
|○ Near Chandlo's basketball hoops.
○ 4 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|○ Shoot the Trip Shot Wire to where it rests. While it's stunned, jump over the fence and grab it with the Bug Net.
|Nutty Snakpod
|○ Hiding against rocks.
○ 24 hours
|○ The easiest one is clinging to Snorpy's chimney. Grab it with the Snak Grappler.
Bugsnax Frosted Peak
There are 14 different Bugsnax wandering the frigid mountain at Frosted Peak. Having difficulty finding all of them? Let me help you out.
|Name
|Location & Active times
|How to catch
|Banopper
|○ Part of Scoopy Banoopy/In trees.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate, Peanut butter
○ Melt the Scoopy Banoopy by getting it to run into a campfire or running into it when you're on fire. A timer will count down and then the Scoopy Banoopy will explode into several different Bugsnax. Banopper jumps back and forth in the trees. Aim a Trip Shot so that the Banopper will hit the wire when it jumps. Then snatch it up while stunned.
|Scoopy
|○ Part of Scoopy Banoopy/ In trees
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Melt the Scoopy Banoopy by getting it to run into a campfire or running into it when you're on fire. A timer will count down and then the Scoopy Banoopy will explode into several different Bugsnax. The Scoopy will burrow underground and head towards the first cave. Lure the Stewdler out of the cave using Hot Sauce and lead it directly to the Scoopy. Stewdler's flame will get put out and Scoopy won't be cold anymore. Catch them both.
|Cheery
|○ Near the first cave entrance.
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Melt the Scoopy Banoopy by running into it when you're on fire. A timer will count down and then the Scoopy Banoopy will explode into several different Bugsnax. Cheery hops to the bushes in front of the first cave. Lay a Snak Trap and cover it with chocolate to catch Cheery.
|Scoopy Banoopy
|○ Roaming around
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Set a Trip Shot wire from one tree to another. Now run into Scoopy Banoopy while you're on fire and then lure him to the Trip Shot wire before his timer runs out. When he's stunned grab him with your Bug Net.
|Aggroll
|○ In the first cave
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Hot Sauce
○ Lead Stewdler to the ice block that holds Aggroll by laying a trail of Hot Sauce. The ice will melt and Aggroll will be free. Use the Snak Grappler to remove the carton and then you can just grab Aggroll with the Bug Net.
|Chippie
|○ Running around the mountain
○ 24 hours
|
○ Loves: Cheese
○ Note where his path takes him and lay a Trip Shot wire across it. When he's stunned, grab him with the Bug Net.
|Chillynilly
|○ Flying near pond
○ 4 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ When in the first cave, lure the Stewdler into the iceblock with Chillynilly in it. The ice will melt away. Now shoot Chocolate onto the Stewdler. Chillynilly will fly at it and both will get stunned. Pick them both up before they recover.
|Flutterjam
|○ Flying near mountain top
○ 4AM - 4PM
|○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Shoot it with Chocolate and it will fall to the floor stunned. Grab it with your Bug Net.
|Mt Sodie
|○ Pond
○ 24 hours
|○ Hates: Fire, Chocolate, Peanut butter, Hot Sauce
○ Shoot a Trip Shot wire from the base of one tree to another on the other side of the pond. Grab Mt Sodie when it gets stunned.
|Stewdler
|○ Caves
○ 24 hours
|○ Loves: Hot Sauce
○ When in the first cave, lure the Stewdler into the iceblock with Chillynilly in it. The ice will melt away. Now shoot Chocolate onto the Stewdler. Chillynilly will fly at it and both will get stunned. Pick them both up before they recover.
|Melty Snakpod
|○ Clinging to surfaces
○ 24 hours
|○ The easiest one is at the top of the mountain hanging on to the outside of the tent. Grab it with your Bug Net.
|Instabug
|○ Near bushes.
○ 24 hours
|
○ Loves: Chocolate
○ Fears: Bungers
○ Note where it walks and then place a trap on the ground. It will hide in a bush if you get to close but will come back out if you pull out your camera and point it at Instabug. Spring the trap when Instabug is in range.
|Baby Cakelegs
|○ First cave
○ Special quest
|○ Unlocks with the Snorpy sidequest.
○ Catch the Daddy Cakelegs' candles on fire using the Trip Shot and it will shed Baby Cakelegs. Simply run up to them, place a Snak Trap in their path, and close the trap to catch them.
|Daddy Cakelegs
|○ First cave
○ Special quest
|
○ Unlocks with the Snorpy sidequest.
○ Use the Trip Shot to catch its candles on fire. You'll need to defeat it three times before you can catch it. To figure out where it has moved to, follow the Baby Cakelegs. After beating it the third time, simply go up to it and catch it in your Bug Net.
How to catch all 100 Bugsnax
Now you know the secrets for catching all those half-bug-half-snack creatures on Snaktooth Island. Good luck filling out your Bugapedia and figuring out just what happened to Lizbert and Eggabell.
