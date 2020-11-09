Banopper ○ Part of Scoopy Banoopy/In trees.

○ 24 hours ○ Loves: Chocolate, Peanut butter

○ Melt the Scoopy Banoopy by getting it to run into a campfire or running into it when you're on fire. A timer will count down and then the Scoopy Banoopy will explode into several different Bugsnax. Banopper jumps back and forth in the trees. Aim a Trip Shot so that the Banopper will hit the wire when it jumps. Then snatch it up while stunned.

Scoopy ○ Part of Scoopy Banoopy/ In trees

○ 24 hours ○ Loves: Chocolate

○ Melt the Scoopy Banoopy by getting it to run into a campfire or running into it when you're on fire. A timer will count down and then the Scoopy Banoopy will explode into several different Bugsnax. The Scoopy will burrow underground and head towards the first cave. Lure the Stewdler out of the cave using Hot Sauce and lead it directly to the Scoopy. Stewdler's flame will get put out and Scoopy won't be cold anymore. Catch them both.

Cheery ○ Near the first cave entrance.

○ 24 hours ○ Loves: Chocolate

○ Melt the Scoopy Banoopy by running into it when you're on fire. A timer will count down and then the Scoopy Banoopy will explode into several different Bugsnax. Cheery hops to the bushes in front of the first cave. Lay a Snak Trap and cover it with chocolate to catch Cheery.

Scoopy Banoopy ○ Roaming around

○ 24 hours ○ Loves: Chocolate

○ Set a Trip Shot wire from one tree to another. Now run into Scoopy Banoopy while you're on fire and then lure him to the Trip Shot wire before his timer runs out. When he's stunned grab him with your Bug Net.

Aggroll ○ In the first cave

○ 24 hours ○ Loves: Hot Sauce

○ Lead Stewdler to the ice block that holds Aggroll by laying a trail of Hot Sauce. The ice will melt and Aggroll will be free. Use the Snak Grappler to remove the carton and then you can just grab Aggroll with the Bug Net.

Chippie ○ Running around the mountain

○ 24 hours

○ Loves: Cheese

○ Note where his path takes him and lay a Trip Shot wire across it. When he's stunned, grab him with the Bug Net.

Chillynilly ○ Flying near pond

○ 4 p.m. - 4 a.m. ○ Loves: Chocolate

○ When in the first cave, lure the Stewdler into the iceblock with Chillynilly in it. The ice will melt away. Now shoot Chocolate onto the Stewdler. Chillynilly will fly at it and both will get stunned. Pick them both up before they recover.

Flutterjam ○ Flying near mountain top

○ 4AM - 4PM ○ Loves: Chocolate

○ Shoot it with Chocolate and it will fall to the floor stunned. Grab it with your Bug Net.

Mt Sodie ○ Pond

○ 24 hours ○ Hates: Fire, Chocolate, Peanut butter, Hot Sauce

○ Shoot a Trip Shot wire from the base of one tree to another on the other side of the pond. Grab Mt Sodie when it gets stunned.

Stewdler ○ Caves

○ 24 hours ○ Loves: Hot Sauce

Melty Snakpod ○ Clinging to surfaces

○ 24 hours ○ The easiest one is at the top of the mountain hanging on to the outside of the tent. Grab it with your Bug Net.

Instabug ○ Near bushes.

○ 24 hours

○ Loves: Chocolate

○ Fears: Bungers

○ Note where it walks and then place a trap on the ground. It will hide in a bush if you get to close but will come back out if you pull out your camera and point it at Instabug. Spring the trap when Instabug is in range.

Baby Cakelegs ○ First cave

○ Special quest ○ Unlocks with the Snorpy sidequest.

○ Catch the Daddy Cakelegs' candles on fire using the Trip Shot and it will shed Baby Cakelegs. Simply run up to them, place a Snak Trap in their path, and close the trap to catch them.