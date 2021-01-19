While we definitely saw the absolute best Fire tablet deals around Black Friday and the holidays, Amazon is back today with a bunch of new offers that might just tempt you if you missed out over the last couple of months. Right now, it is discounting basically every Fire tablet model with as much as $55 being shaved off regular prices.

You can get the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $39.99 or take $30 off the Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 8 Plus, bringing their prices down to $59.99 and $79.99 respectively. If you need more storage or a different color, be sure to check out all the options because they are being discounted too.

The largest Fire HD 10 is on sale with $55 off which equates to 37% off the base-spec model. That's the lowest it has ever gone outside the most recent Black Friday sales. You can even save 25% on Kids Edition Fire tablets when you buy two.

The Fire 7 tablet has an IPS display and a default of 16GB storage that can be upgraded up to 512GB with a microSD card. It has a battery that can last for up to 7 hours of reading, watching videos, or even listening to music. It also gives you easy access to Amazon Alexa. Plus the 2MP front and rear-facing cameras can record video in 720p.

The latest edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet brings the iterative updates that you'd expect from a new model. It features up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, an 8-inch HD display, a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and 2GB RAM. It also has microSD support up to 1TB, so you can expand your storage whether you go with 32GB or 64GB. The 8-inch device also got USB-C fast charging for the first time, includes hands-free access to Amazon Alexa, and a Game Mode.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is an all-new device that brings with it wireless charging support and a new Wireless Charging Dock. With that accessory, the device essentially transforms into an Echo Show smart display that can show you the news or weather, play a song, call a family member, control your smart thermostat, and more.

We called the new Fire HD 8 a "no-brainer upgrade" in our in-depth review so you really want to grab one today at a discount. We also compared the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus to help you understand the subtle differences and decide which is the right version for you.

The Fire HD 10 is the most impressive Amazon Fire tablet currently available. It has a 10.1-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core processor, dual speakers with Dual Atmos, and a USB-C port with support for 9W charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life and offers the same full-screen Alexa experience as Amazon's latest Fire tablets.