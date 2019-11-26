You can get the amazing Dell Alienware AW3418DW 34-inch curved monitor on sale for $624.99 through the antonline eBay store right now. That's better than any Black Friday deal we've seen. Newegg's Black Friday sale has the monitor for $650. Target has it for $755. Dell isn't even discounting it and it's going for $1,000 there. You don't even want to look at Best Buy, but I'm gonna show you anyway. No one is going to top this price on Black Friday, and antonline deals don't tend to last very long. Get it while it's smoking.

The AW3418DW is one of Alienware's best displays. It has a pixel resolution of 3440 x 1440, a 120Hz refresh rate when overclocked, and a 4ms response time. With the IPS panel and anti-glare screen, you get fantastic colors and immersive view angles so the curve pulls you in even more.

Your connectivity options include DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 inputs plus a USB hub that includes four USB 3.0 ports. You'll need that DisplayPort, too. It uses Nvidia G-Sync technology to help reduce screen tearing during high-motion events. Sync your Nvidia graphics card to the monitor through the DisplayPort to make the most out of that and the 120Hz refresh rate.

AlienFX is another feature on this monitor. It is fully customizable RGB lighting you can program on the LEDs that run around the back of the screen. Use the Alienware Command Center software to manipulate these effects, create transitions, and choose from millions of colors. The tech can sync with other Alienware accessories, too, like the Alienware gaming mouse for a stunning visual effect.

Earlier this year, Dell announced a replacement for this monitor: the Alienware AW3420DW monitor. It's a lot more expensive, but it includes some very cool upgrades like Nano Color tech. If you are interested, it is discounted for Black Friday to $999.99 from $1,500.

