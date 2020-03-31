What you need to know
- Samsung's new AKG N400 true wireless earbuds bring active noise cancellation and IPX7 water resistance.
- The earbuds are claimed to provide up to 6 hours of playtime, while the charging case can get you additional 6 hours.
- They are currently listed on Samsung Korea's website for KRW 230,000 ($189).
Late last year, a few rumors had claimed that Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds would come equipped with active noise cancellation to take on Apple's AirPods Pro. Sadly, however, those rumors didn't pan out. While Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ cannot quite compete with the AirPods Pro, its AKG brand has now unveiled a pair of true wireless earbuds that not only offer active noise cancellation but are also water resistant.
n terms of battery life, the product page on Samsung's Korea website claims the earbuds can provide up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. The case can charge the earbuds once, which means you can get a total of 12 hours of playtime. With ANC turned on, however, the earbuds will only provide up to 5 hours of playtime.
The AKG N400 also come with capacitive touch panels, beamforming technology for crystal clear call quality, Qi wireless charging, and quick charging support. In addition to controlling audio playback and switch between different listening modes, thee touch panels also let you access popular virtual assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri.
The new AKG N400 true wireless earbuds have been priced at KRW 230,000 ($189) in South Korea, making them more expensive than the Galaxy Buds+. Even though there is no official confirmation yet, we expect the AKG N400 to make their way to several markets outside South Korea in the coming weeks.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ may not offer active noise cancellation, but they are still among the best true wireless earbuds currently on sale. They offer great sound quality, excellent battery life, and happen to be reasonably priced.
