Late last year, a few rumors had claimed that Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds would come equipped with active noise cancellation to take on Apple's AirPods Pro. Sadly, however, those rumors didn't pan out. While Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ cannot quite compete with the AirPods Pro, its AKG brand has now unveiled a pair of true wireless earbuds that not only offer active noise cancellation but are also water resistant.

n terms of battery life, the product page on Samsung's Korea website claims the earbuds can provide up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge. The case can charge the earbuds once, which means you can get a total of 12 hours of playtime. With ANC turned on, however, the earbuds will only provide up to 5 hours of playtime.