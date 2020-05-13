Sengled's 4-pack multi-color A19 smart bulb starter kit is back and has matched a low price! Grab it for $64.99 at Best Buy as part of Best Buy's deals of the day. This 4-pack usually sells for around $120. We've only seen it drop this low a couple times before with the most recent deal about a month ago. Don't miss your chance this time around as this price expires at the end of the day.

Set the mood Sengled smart led multi-color A19 starter kit 4-pack Connect the included hub to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network to easily pair the bulbs with the rest of your network. Use the app to control the smart lights including dimming and scheduling. Control using your voice assistant, too. Supports up to 64 bulbs. $64.99 $120.00 $55 off See at Best Buy

Normally Sengled smart bulbs are frustrating because they don't connect instantly to your smart home, but thanks to this starter kit you don't have to worry about that. The kit includes the hub you need to connect your bulbs, and you can then connect your new hub to your smart home ecosystem, giving you full control over the whole set. The hub connects to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network band. Even if you don't have a smart home, use the Sengled Home app on your iOS or Android smartphone to control the lights, turn them on or off, set the brightness, and more. If you do have a smart home, you can use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the connected hub with just your voice.

These are RGB bulbs, which means you have over 16 million colors to choose from. You can also select from different shades of white (from candlelight to daylight) and different color temperatures (between 2000K and 6500K). They remember their last setting and turn to it even after being turned off.

Put your lights on a routine with set schedules and color changes. They will follow this routine whether you're home or not. And you can expand your smart bulb selection because the hub can host up to 64 LEDs. Add a bunch more lights to the system, including white bulbs, color bulbs, light strips, and more.