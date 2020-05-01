Amazon's Alexa voice assistant doesn't just have to stay at home. With the Anker Roav Viva USB car charger, you can bring Alexa anywhere and start using the voice service to get directions, listen to the news, play your favorite songs, and more — all by simply asking. It even comes with a magnetic dashboard mount to hold your phone while you drive, and today the set's on sale for just $18.99 when you buy it via Anker's official eBay store. That saves you $20 off the bundle's current Amazon price, though it was selling for $60 up until the end of last year.

With Alexa in your vehicle, you won't need to ask your passenger to figure out directions or find traffic updates. Just ask Alexa to take care of things. Say the word to hear directions to your destination, the latest news and sports, and more. You can even make purchases on Amazon by asking Alexa to buy something for you, or control compatible smart home devices. It has two built-in USB ports so you can also charge your phone and another device while you're on the road.

One of the best features of the Roav Viva is its ability to play songs for you. That way you can still act as a DJ and play what you want to hear while driving down the road. Alexa is able to access not just Amazon Music Unlimited but also services like Apple Music and Spotify if you have an account.

You can also take calls using the Roav Viva, thanks to its two integrated microphones which feature noise cancellation and voice identification to help focus on the conversation at hand. The device can be connected via Bluetooth, CarPlay, Android Auto, or even plugged into your vehicle's aux input. Anker includes a one-year warranty with its purchase.