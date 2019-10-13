Call of Duty: Mobile exploded on to the mobile gaming scene just a few weeks ago and hit 100 million downloads within the first seven days. It's easy to see why the game itself is a lot of fun, with fast-paced action that feels almost exactly like a console. The only downside is the lack of controller support.

Thankfully Activision has heard our cries. In a recent Reddit post Activision addressed the feedback it has been getting about CoD: Mobile and the first thing on the agenda was controller support.