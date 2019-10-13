What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the biggest mobile games around right now.
- Activision posted a Community update on Reddit.
- Activision has said it is working on controller support but needs to get the balance right.
Call of Duty: Mobile exploded on to the mobile gaming scene just a few weeks ago and hit 100 million downloads within the first seven days. It's easy to see why the game itself is a lot of fun, with fast-paced action that feels almost exactly like a console. The only downside is the lack of controller support.
Thankfully Activision has heard our cries. In a recent Reddit post Activision addressed the feedback it has been getting about CoD: Mobile and the first thing on the agenda was controller support.
We hear you loud and clear that you want to know about controller support. We are currently testing controller support and looking at the possibility of offering this feature sometime in the future, but we'd have to make sure it is appropriately implemented and balanced. Just hang tight.
Activision did initially offer controller support in the early testing phases, but it's clear they weren't happy with the balance. Making sure that controller players and touchscreen players don't mix is going to be an essential step to making controller support possible.
The upside of this is that Activision is actively listening and working on a solution for controller support. Fingers crossed we get it sooner rather than later.
Lock and load
Call of Duty: Mobile
Take the fight anywhere
CoD: Mobile is an excellent addition to the Call of Duty family, and the Battle Royale is going to be extremely popular. We all need to hope that controller support is coming.
