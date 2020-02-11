CODMWSource: Activision

  • NVIDIA GeForce Now is a streaming service that allows players to stream their own PC games.
  • Activision Blizzard is pulling all of its games from the service.
  • There's no other information at this time.

If you're enjoying streaming your PC games through NVIDIA GeForce Now, there's some disappointing news. You'll no longer be able to play any Activision Blizzard games through the service, including titles like Overwatch and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

NVIDIA explained that Activision Blizzard was pulling all of its games from GeForce Now. Per NVIDIA's statement, the games are being pulled at Activision Blizzard's request however, no further information were given.

NVIDIA notes that "While unfortunate, we hope to work together with Activision Blizzard to reenable these games and more in the future." We'll be sure to provide an update if we get any additional information or if this situation changes.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a streaming service that allows users to stream their own PC games that they buy. It recently exited beta testing and is now available in both in a limited time free mode and for $5 a month.

