We've seen a lot of crazy deals over the last few weeks as the Black Friday shopping season ramps up, but one of the best and most consistent ways to save has been Amazon's Holiday Dash. These daily deals feature fantastic products and super low prices but just for a limited time. One of today's Holiday Dash sales covers a ton of Acer products from computer monitors to laptops to gaming mice all for as much as 34% off.

Limited Time Acer computers, monitors, and other accessories Looking for a 4K monitor, gaming mouse, or even a Chromebook? What about a backpack to carry it all? Acer's got all you need and it's all on sale today. The prices are some of the lowest ever, but they won't last as this sale expires tonight. Up to 34% off See at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 514 is one of the devices on sale today. it's down to $329.99 from a street price of $420, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this Chromebook.

The specifications for the laptop include an Intel Celeron N3450 2.2GHz quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB flash storage. It has a 14-inch 1080p widescreen IPS touchscreen display, backlit keyboard, and a battery life that lasts up to 12 hours. Use the Chrome OS Cloud integration or upgrade your storage with the microSD card reader.

Already have a computer? Just need a shiny new screen? The Acer Predator XB273K 4K 27-inch monitor is down to a low price of $549.99. That's a huge discount when you consider this monitor normally sells for around $830 and hasn't really dropped in price at all this year. This is the lowest price by around $200.

The 4K monitor has an IPS display for color accuracy and great viewing angles. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 144Hz. It supports VISA certified DisplayHDR 400 and both FreeSync and G-Sync, although FreeSync is native. The ports include four HDMI, two DisplayPort, and four USB 3.0 ports.

This is exactly the sort of Black Friday sale we'd expect to see as the big day approaches. Be prepared for all the deals this year by keeping an eye on our hub and all the deals we're dropping.