2020 has been a rough year for us all, and the pandemic and lockdowns have meant that more and more people are working or going to school at home. Because of this, demand for low-cost, high-performance laptops like Chromebooks has skyrocketed, as too have the prices, unfortunately. Thankfully, many Chromebooks are starting to come back in stock, and the prices are starting to come down as well. Case in point, this great Black Friday deal on the Acer Chromebook 311. It was already a steal at its normal price of $229, but Walmart is knocking $60 for Black Friday!

Perfect portable laptop : Acer Chromebook 311 This little laptop is the perfect couch companion, whether you're working from home, watching YouTube, or handing it off to your kids for remote learning. It has a bright 11.6-inch screen, 32GB of onboard storage, continuous and automatic Chrome OS updates, and lasts for ten hours on a single charge. $169 at Walmart

Chromebooks and Chrome OS have really shined this year as remote working devices, and the Chromebook ecosystem has never been so diverse or capable. Whether you're using them for your business or study, or just as a learning tool for younger children, there are great devices for various use cases and at various price points.

We've long been a fan of Acer laptops, specifically Acer Chromebooks. We think this affordable computer can be a great option in the home, particularly as a secondary computer. Not only can you multitask and work productively on its 11.6-inch screen thanks to virtual desks and split panes, but you can leave it in the living room and come back to it without worrying, thanks to its ten-hour battery life. Plus, this device is guaranteed to continue receiving secure and automatic Chrome OS updates from Google at least through June of 2026. Not bad for a machine that costs well under $200!