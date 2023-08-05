Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases fit the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? Best answer: No, you can't use any Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 case on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The altered camera unit design makes this impossible.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4 have significant bodily differences

Samsung may not have innovated much with its large foldable lineup, but the physical differences are enough to make backward compatibility of cases impossible. The newer dimensions are ever so slightly different, although not as slight as the changes we saw in the Fold 4 compared to the Fold 3.

If you compare the Fold 5 with the Fold 4 side by side, you will notice that the camera unit has been remodeled. Previously the flashlight was housed within the camera unit on the Z Fold 4's backside. With the Z Fold 5, Samsung decided to move the flashlight outside the oblong unit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dimensions (folded) 67.1mm wide x 154.9mm tall x 13.4mm thin 67.1mm wide x 155.1mm tall x 15.8mm thin Dimensions (unfolded) 129.9mm wide x 154.9mm tall x 6.1mm thin 130.1mm wide x 155.1mm tall x 6.3mm thin

There are other subtle changes in the dimensions of Samsung's large folding phone. When folded and unfolded, the width, length, and depth measurements of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are not identical to its older sibling. Naturally, this means that you cannot use any of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

If you're bent on making a sustainable decision, you don't necessarily have to recycle your old Z Fold 4 cover. There are many excellent Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases available to purchase, several of which are good for the environment. Samsung's own first-party cases use recycled materials.

Third-party options aren't scarce either. Eco-friendly case makers like CASETiFY use around 60% recycled materials or more. Bear in mind that these options sometimes cost more, but the price is worth it when you think about your carbon footprint and being kind to the environment.

Another great way to take your commitment even further is to get environmentally-friendly phone accessories to go with your Galaxy Z Fold 5.