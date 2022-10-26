What types of information can the Echo Dot with Clock (2022) display?

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2022) received an improved LED display that can now show info like weather, song titles, and more. Of course, the long appreciated clock is still there for a quick glance at the time.

All we have is time, until we don't.

OK, that heading might sound a bit bleak. But up until Amazon announced the latest Echo Dot with Clock at the Fall 2022 Devices and Services event, all we got from the small smart speaker's display was the time, timers, and weather. For a long time, we were satisfied with that limitation because it was the only small smart speaker that offered any sort of display.

However, as more of these helpful audio devices rolled out from other brands and the introduction of some fantastic smart displays, the little LED clock on the Echo Dot with Clock started to seem underwhelming. Thankfully, Amazon heard fans' cries for the added functionality to the device and brought it to the 2022 model.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2022)'s upgraded high-density dot display shines even brighter through the fabric cover of the speaker, which can be manually set to your preferred brightness level or automatically adjust based on the environmental light in the room. It still has the fun, pixelated look that many have loved from the first Echo Dot with Clock.

As you can see in the GIF above, the new display will show information in a scrolling manner to give further context to a request and visual feedback aside from the glowing ring along the speaker's base. While on standby, the display will show the time. Then when a request is made, more info is offered — such as weather info, the artist and song title, the answer to a math problem, a unit of measurement, calendar event times, and more.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

You'll even get fun messages when talking to it or a smiley face emoji when asking Alexa for a joke. Amazon doesn't offer a comprehensive list of what the display can and cannot show. But the new visual feedback is definitely a welcomed improvement, and it has been fun finding little Easter Eggs when interacting with the Echo Dot with Clock.

Along with the new display, Amazon also added a larger speaker, a faster processor, tap-to-control functions, a temperature sensor for smart home automation, eero router compatibility, and more. So while the new Echo Dot with Clock may look like the previous model at a glance, there is much more to like about it under and on the surface.