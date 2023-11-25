What are you waiting for? Save more than 50% on the Amazon Echo Show 5 NOW
It was just released this year!
In the never-ending battle over smart home supremacy, Amazon continues to impress with its various smart speakers and displays. It also helps that you can get these for super cheap thanks to various Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. This brings us quite nicely to the Amazon Echo Show 5, which was refreshed earlier this year, but now, you can save $50.
The Echo Show 5 is the perfect smart display for those who don't want a massive screen, but prefer something with a screen over just a speaker. With the latest iteration, the audio quality has been improved, as the Echo Show 5 now offers double the bass and "clearer sound" compared to its predecessor.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023):
$89.99 $39.99 at Amazon
This smart display won't win any awards for being the fastest or loudest device. But that's kind of the point, as it's so small that you can just put it anywhere. And at this price, you can basically get two for the price of one!
Price check: $39.99 at Best Buy
Along with the 5.5-inch display, the Echo Show 5 sports a built-in camera so you can quickly video call someone to get some help while you're trying to bake cookies. Those who want a smart display for the nightstand can rest easy knowing that you can turn off both the camera and microphones via the physical buttons.
And if you aren't actively asking Alexa to set a timer or to turn on some
Bing Crosby Mariah Carey, it doubles as a digital picture frame. Best of all, you can set it up to use a carousel of your pictures, which will definitely take you off guard to reminisce over the holiday season.
