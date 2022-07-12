The Deco XE75 is the best value Wi-Fi 6E mesh, and its even cheaper for Prime Day

Wi-Fi 6E utilizes the newer 6GHz spectrum, with much more capacity than previous generations of Wi-Fi. With a 160MHz 6GHz band that can be used with devices or connecting the mesh, the Deco XE75 is not only one of the most affordable Wi-Fi 6E solutions, but it’s also one of the most performant for connections up to 1Gbps. The TP-Link Deco XE75 is $239.99, that’s $60 off, (opens in new tab) for Prime Day.

If you live close to neighbors in an apartment building or in a condominium, you’ve likely experienced slow Wi-Fi as a result of congestion. This is due to a limited number of Wi-Fi bands available at 5GHz, and a lot of routers trying to share them. While modern technology has made routers quite good at keeping speeds high with congestion, there’s no getting around physics.

Wi-Fi 6E opens up a new set of bands, and the Deco XE75 is able to use these bands as a mesh backhaul to keep mesh speeds high, even in congested areas. The best part is, that you even get better performance on 5GHz devices since remote nodes have a stronger connection to the primary.

Upgrade your mesh tech for better performance on new and old devices

The Deco XE75 is one of the cheapest Wi-Fi 6E solutions available, and with a massive 5,500 square feet of coverage, a two-pack can cover the whole house. Still, if you want even more coverage, you can pair them with another set, or even an older Deco kit.

One thing to keep in mind is that this mesh kit is limited to 1Gbps internet connections since it has no multi-gigabit Ethernet ports. Still, this is close to the maximum speed available to most consumers.

As we saw in our TP-Link Deco XE75 review, speeds were consistent across the mesh, and even 5GHz speeds were close to the magic 1Gbps mark. This is great considering TP-Link estimates up to 5,500 square feet of coverage with two nodes.

If you want to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6E as soon as possible, some of the best Prime Day phone deals, such as the Pixel 6, support Wi-Fi 6E.