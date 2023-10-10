Smarten up your dumb home with Samsung SmartThings at half the price

Samsung's SmartThings Station is a clever little smart home hub. Not only can you manage all your smart home devices from one place, but the square-shaped hub also acts as a wireless charging pad! That's a genius use of flat space on Samsung's part, allowing you to top up phones and accessories at 15W wirelessly. The pad also supports the Samsung Super Fast Wireless Charging profile.

While the handy Samsung SmartThings Station usually goes for around $75 to $80, you can earn some major savings this Prime Big Deal Days. Amazon has had its way with the price tag, chopping it down by a hefty 44%. This deal gives you the SmartThings Station along with a 1.8m USB C-to-C cable in the box for a measly $44.99.

The Samsung SmartThings Station has a physical button on top that can be customized. You can assign any automation to the short press, long press, and double click actions. There are loads of cool features for users to take advantage of, especially Samsung users who have a lot of phones, tablets, accessories, and smart home devices from the brand.

Adding your favorite smart home devices to the SmartThings Station doesn't add much to the setup process of the device. Samsung also integrated its device location feature into the hub, enabling users to locate their Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets, wireless earbuds, SmartTags, and more with the click of a button.

