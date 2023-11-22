My favorite 20TB NAS HDD is down to just $269 — this is the best Black Friday storage deal

Seagate makes some of the best NAS HDDs you can buy at the moment, and I recently talked about how the Exos X20 is my favorite NAS drive. The brand's IronWolf series is usually positioned as the go-to option for home NAS buyers, and the Exos series is aimed at enthusiast users and business customers. But with the Exos X20 sharing the same hardware as the 20TB version of the IronWolf Pro — and better vibration resistance in 24/7 use — it makes sense to take a look at the drive.

I used the Exos X20 for most of the year alongside various IronWolf Pro drives, and it has been just as reliable. Now for the good part — the Exos X20 is now on sale for just $269 at Newegg, in what is arguably the best NAS HDD deal you'll find this Black Friday. The drive usually retails for $345, which is still a better value than the equivalent IronWolf Pro, but the fact that you can get it at just $269 makes this an unmissable deal if you're looking to increase the storage of your NAS.

Seagate Exos X20 20TB NAS HDD: $345 $369 at Newegg The Exos X20 is one of the best NAS hard drives you can get at the moment, and the fact that it's down to just $269 makes this a terrific bargain.



To give you a better sense of how good this deal is, the 16TB IronWolf Pro is also on sale at the moment for $269, so you're essentially getting an additional 4TB at the same price with the Exos X20. Again, the Exos X20 is identical to its IronWolf Pro siblings; you get the same 550TB/year workload endurance, the drive spins at 7200rpm, you get five years of warranty as standard, and it has a mean time before failure (MTBF) rating of 2.5 million hours.

You're not missing out in any area, and the Exos X20 even has the same helium-filled enclosure as the best Seagate drives to ensure better resilience against friction. Basically, you're getting all the benefits of the IronWolf Pro, but at a significantly lower cost. So if you're buying a NAS server or are looking to just pick up a few HDDs, make sure you get your hands on the Exos X20 at just $269.