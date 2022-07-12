Get a tri-band eero Pro for 50% off whether your need one or three

Amazon’s eero home Wi-Fi solutions have earned a strong reputation thanks to their reliable connections, solid coverage, and easy setup. The eero Pro is an AC2200 Wi-Fi 5 mesh router with three bands making it ideal for those with a fast internet connection. Now, Prime customers can get an eero Pro router for just $79 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s 50% off!

While you can create a mesh with multiple eeros, a single eero Pro can cover up to 1,750 square feet so if you live in a small house or an apartment, you may only need one.

Get one for an apartment, three for a house

(opens in new tab) eero Pro mesh WiFi router: $159.00 $79.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The eero Pro is a tri-band router with up to 1,750 square feet of coverage. That's enough for a small house or an apartment. If you find you need more coverage later, you can add any model eero to build a mesh network.

The main strength of the eero platform is its software. Setting up a new eero router is quick and easy — all you need is the eero app and an Amazon account. You get the basic settings most people look for but advanced users may find the settings to be too simplistic. Still, eero nails the basics with seamless automatic updates and solid device management.

For parental controls, eero has a subscription service called eero Secure that features content blocking, ad blocking, and activity insights so you can stay in control of your network. It also gives you access to VIP support if you have any questions about your network. An eero Secure subscription comes in at $29.99 per year.

You can get a deal on an eero Pro on its own or as a mesh kit, which is also on sale starting at $154 on Prime Day (opens in new tab). The kit with two eero Beacons is slower than the three-pack, but it should be plenty for those with internet connections under 300Mbps. If you have a connection of 500Mbps or faster, you’ll want the three-pack, or else you could be giving up some of your top speed.

(opens in new tab) eero Pro mesh WiFi System (1 Pro + 2 Beacons): $309 $154 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An eero Pro paired with two eero Beacons takes coverage up to 5,500 square feet! It's worth keeping in mind that the Beacons aren't as fast as the Pro so if you have an internet connection of 500Mbps or faster, you could be losing out on some top speed.

(opens in new tab) eero Pro mesh WiFi system (3-pack): $449 $224 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The three-pack eero Pro system is ideal for households with a fast internet connection. This kit covers up to 6,000 square feet and has two Ethernet ports on each node. If you have an internet connection of 500Mbps or faster and need the coverage, this is the eero Pro package to get.

Our eero Pro review found the router to be fast and reliable with a great app. While a mesh kit's top speeds may be lower than a single fast router, the consistency across the home is worth it to many people, especially those with a lot of interference due to walls. The eero Beacons add coverage with a compact extender node. These Beacons aren't as fast as a standard router, but offer plenty of speed for streaming and browsing. You can also pair your eero Pro router with any other model eero for more coverage.

If you’re looking to take advantage of your new home Wi-Fi network, a modern phone with full support for the latest Wi-Fi bands can keep speeds high. Many of the best Prime Day phone deals, for example, support Wi-Fi 6 and DFS bands. You could also get consistent streaming performance when you grab one of the best Prime Day Fire tablet deals.