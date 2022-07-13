The best anti-Prime Day deals happening right now at Best Buy

If you're big into saving money and have been waiting for Prime Day to arrive, then you've had a ball over the last day and a half. We've seen some pretty incredible deals arrive for the best Android phones, smartwatches, tablets, and everything in between. But did you know that Best Buy's 'Black Friday in July' (opens in new tab) event is taking place at the same time?

For the most part, the deals match up with what you'll find on Amazon. But there are more than a few devices and accessories that can be had for even less. Plus, you have the benefit of being able to head over to your local Best Buy to pick things up, as opposed to waiting for them to be shipped.

Save up to $400 on the latest smartphones

Motorola Edge 2021 (256GB): $699.99 $299.99 at Best Buy The Motorola Edge (2021) might not be the first smartphone you think of if you're in the market for a new one. But it offers plenty of performance and can be yours for $400 off. And the best part is that you don't even have to deal with your carrier as this is the Unlocked model.

Google Pixel 6 (128GB): $599 $499 at Best Buy Even with the Pixel 6a around the corner, being able to get the Pixel 6 for less than $500 is incredible. You'll even enjoy a better display, better haptics, and don't have to wait around for Google to finally release its upcoming budget-friendly device.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB): $899 $699 at Best Buy Even crazier than the Pixel 6 for under $500 is the Pixel 6 Pro for $200 off. Enjoy the first "true Google phone" in all of its glory, complete with a triple camera array and all-day battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy Long live the Galaxy Note S22 Ultra. Samsung's most powerful phone doesn't disappoint and includes the oh-so-useful S Pen. Enjoy some of the best cameras you'll find on a phone today, and easily the best screen that money can buy.

Add a new Android tablet to your setup

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $159.99 $129.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is currently Samsung's cheapest tablet offering, bringing with it an upgraded display, 64GB of storage, and a metal frame. This is a great cheap Android tablet to throw in your bag or to use to enjoy your favorite movies on the go or from the couch.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): $189.99 $149.99 at Best Buy Unlike other Android tablets, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus ships with Android 12 out of the box. It's equipped with a 10.61-inch 2K display, 32GB of expandable storage, and dual 8MP cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: $929.99 $579.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Plus may be from the company's last generation of devices, but it's still one of the best Android tablets. You get an S Pen in the box, along with a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display, and you can pair it with a Bluetooth keyboard to get some work done on the go.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: $249.99 $209.99 at Best Buy Lenovo's Tab P11 Plus is an interesting device to say the least. It features an 11-inch 2K display, expandable storage, and up to 15 hours of battery life. But instead of a flagship chipset, Lenovo opted to use a mid-range Soc instead. Nevertheless, it still has plenty of power to handle many of your needs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab A8 has been refreshed yet again, flying under the radar without much fanfare. And despite the naming convention, the Tab A8 actually features a 10.5-inch display. It also includes quad-Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers for a surprisingly immersive listening experience.

Drown out the world around you

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $228 at Best Buy While it's true that Sony has released a successor to the WH-1000XM4s, the company plans to keep these around. Not only can you save almost $130 at Best Buy, but you'll enjoy industry-leading active noise cancelation. And unlike the XM5s, the XM4s are much more portable thanks to the foldable earcups.

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $229 at Best Buy The Bose QuietComfort 45s bring all of the benefits of the NC700 headphones, while offering a classic design. There's a reason why the QC45s have been selling like crazy ever since they were released, as they offer 24-hours of battery life, and USB-C for quick charging.

AirPods Pro: $219.99 $179.99 at Best Buy Say what you want about the AirPods Pro, but these remain some of the best in-ear headphones, even for Android users. The ANC is incredible, the earbuds themselves are extremely comfortable, and you can save $40.

Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 XR: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy If you're just looking for some solid and reliable earbuds, Anker's Soundcore brand has you covered. The oddly-named Life Note 3 XRs are lightweight and portable, while featuring a total of six microphones so you sound crystal clear when on a call. There's even "multi-mode noise canceling," allowing you to filter out background noises or letting them through for a quick conversation.

Have fun and stay productive with these Chromebooks

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: $299 $149 at Best Buy As it turns out the Chromebook Duet will remain a "one of its kind" product. Lenovo released a new version known as the Chromebook Duet 3, which features a larger display, making the original Duet the ultimate portable Chrome OS device.

ASUS Chromebook CX1: $389 $299 at Best Buy It's not often that you find a Chromebook with a massive 17.3-inch screen. In fact, there isn't anything else out there like the ASUS Chromebook CX1. It won't blow you away with performance, but if you just want a solid Chromebook with a big display, and are looking to save some dough, here's the one for you.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360: $449 $349 at Best Buy Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 may not be the most impressive option on the market. But it does come equipped with an impressive build, to go along with the 360-degree display. This model specifically features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which should be enough to handle lighter tasks.

Take your smart home to the next level

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99.99 $54.99 at Best Buy The Nest Hub Max is a bit too large for some, but if you want much of the same great functionality in a smaller form-factor, the Nest Hub is the way to go. And it's $40 off at Best Buy.

Arlo Essential Spotlight 4 Cam Bundle: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy If you're looking to set up (or upgrade) your home security, this Arlo Essential bundle is perfect. The bundle includes four 1080p cameras, a yard sign, and you can save $150, getting it for just $300.

Meta Portal: $179.99 $34.99 at Best Buy While Meta is planning to turn its lineup of Portal displays into more business-focused options, the "older" models will still be supported. That's what makes the $35 Meta Portal such an insane deal for those looking to get a smart display.

Google Nest Doorbell Battery: $179.99 $119.99 at Best Buy Google's Nest Doorbell (Battery) is a great pick if you want a smart video doorbell without hooking up any wires. Google claims this will last you for up to six months, and you can manage everything right from the Google Home app on your phone.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs (3-pack): $134.99 $79.99 at Best Buy It's always fun to add a bit of spice to your life by changing up the color of the bulbs. And with this three-pack of White & Color Smart Bulbs from Philips Hue, you'll be able to turn those boring lamps into smart and fun ones.

Any great home theater starts with the TV

Roku Streambar: $129.99 $89.99 at Best Buy The Roku Streambar is unique in that it not only offers an better audio experience compared to your TVs built-in speakers. But it also provides access to Roku's smart TV interface, giving you the ability to download all of your favorite streaming apps and upgrade your audio, from a single device.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy Roku's Streaming Stick 4K is a fantastic alternative for those who want a different smart TV interface. It plugs into the HDMI port on the back of your TV, and the included remote allows you to control your TV, while also providing a few shortcuts to the most popular streaming services.

Chromecast with Google TV: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy Despite the anemic 8GB of storage, the Chromecast with Google TV remains one of our favorite streaming devices. It's the first Chromecast to ship with a remote, and unlocks the world of Google TV as opposed to Android TV.

LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV: $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy The LG C1 OLED TV is perfect for those who want to upgrade their "monitor" connected to their computer, or if you want to hook up your PS5 or Series X. At $800 the price may seem steep, but take one look at the gorgeous OLED panel, and you'll completely forget about the price.

Insignia Class F50 Series 65-inch Smart Fire TV: $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy Insignia's F50 Series Smart TV is powered by Amazon's Fire TV interface, freeing up one of the valuable HDMI ports on the back. The F50 Series also sports a QLED display panel, along with support HDR and Dolby Vision.

Hisense 43-inch Class A6 Series Google TV: $399.99 $269.99 at Best Buy Those who want to enjoy what the Google TV interface has to offer without breaking the bank will want to check out this deal on Hisense's A6 Series TV. It's available for $130 off, and supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10. There's even a dedicated Dolby Vision Game Mode if you find yourself wanting to play some games.

Stay fit and save big on smartwatches and wearables

Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $179.95 at Best Buy The Fitbit Sense is the company's most advanced smartwatch ever. It's capable of measuring and keeping track of more health and fitness metrics than you can imagine, and for a limited time, you can save an incredible $120.

Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 $109.95 at Best Buy Understandably so, not everyone enjoys using traditional smartwatches. That's part of the reason why the Fitbit Charge 5 is so popular, and thanks to this $40 discount, now's your chance to grab one.

Garmin Instinct GPS: $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy The Garmin Instinct is a phenomenal smartwatch that offers a different take on the experience compared to what you might be used to. You can save $50 for a limited time, and enjoy one of the best and most durable smartwatches out there.