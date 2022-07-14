Prime Day 2022 breaks another sales record for Amazon

What you need to know:

Amazon says that Prime Day 2022 has broken the sales record from last year.

Household essentials were among some of the most sold items during the shopping event.

Despite Prime Day being over, some deals are still live.

Unsurprisingly, Prime day this year has broken last year's record yet again.

The flash shopping event wrapped up yesterday with orders for more than 300 million items, a steep increase from 2021, which saw roughly 250 million items ordered.

Prime Day has consistently topped the previous years' sales numbers.

According to Numerator, who tracked Prime Day activities over the two days, consumers purchased household essentials the most. Over a third of the shoppers have been waiting for a better deal on items they were looking for due to the skyrocketing inflation, the survey said.

Amazon said some of its best sellers in the U.S. were luxury beauty items and consumer electronics. Some of the best-selling items included Amazon home gadgets like the Fire TV Stick, some of the best Alexa speakers like the Echo Dot (4th Gen), Blink cameras and doorbells, and Ring Video Doorbell.

Shoppers also took advantage of other deals over two days for products like home appliances, kitchen items, and children's toys.

You can check out what the Android Central team purchased over Prime Day this year.

"Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, who look forward to this event every year, and we're thrilled to have delivered incredible savings to them once again," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores.

According to Amazon, Prime members saved over $1.7 billion over the two days.

Despite traditionally having a second large sale event in the latter half of the year that changes annually, the company was also considering having another general Prime Day event later this year, but it is yet to be confirmed.

Other big retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target also hosted online shopping deals overlapping Prime Day, with many extending further throughout the month.

Though the main sale event has wrapped up, for now, there still are lots of deals available that you can view on our live blog.