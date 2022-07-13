Top 8 things Android Central staff bought themselves on Prime Day 2022

Here at Android Central, we may be busy writing up great Prime Day deals that we spot for our readers to take advantage of, but that doesn't mean we aren't looking for cool deals to get in on ourselves. Some of us have even managed to snag a few items ourselves. Here are some of the items that our staff purchased during Prime Day, although not everything is related to the kind of content we usually cover.

Jeramy Johnson, Editor-in-Chief

These may look like headphones, but Jeramy opted for a portable neck fan so that he could bear the sweltering heat of Texas.

"I live in Austin, and the temps have been over 100 for several months now, which has put a major damper on my willingness to go on long walks or runs. Thankfully, my wife spotted this portable neck fan. I mean, I thought I was already pretty cool, but this certainly will help!

(opens in new tab) Jisulife Portable Neck Fan: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This portable neck fan is perfect for the summer, especially if you live in hotter areas. Thanks to its large battery, it'll help keep your face and neck cool for up to 16 hours.

Michael Hicks, Senior Editor

Michael Hicks remained on-brand and purchased Sony's discounted DualSense controller for his PS5 in a fun Cosmic Red colorway, allowing him to switch things up from the regular white controller, which can get dirty pretty easily.

"The PS5 DualSense controller battery can die on you after a long play session, so I'm picking up a second Cosmic Red controller to make sure the fun never stops! Any color option is better than white, which tends to show grime pretty easily. Plus, I've been itching to play some couch co-op games like Overcooked and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands with my partner."

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense (Cosmic Red): $74.99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The DualSense comes in one color when you buy a PS5, but Sony has a range of colors that users can choose from when looking for a second controller.

Derrek Lee, News Editor

Derrek bought a massage gun because when he's not writing and working, he's lifting and working out.

"I work out a lot, but I am not good at remembering to do anything about recovery. I figure with a massage gun, I can do a better job at it, especially since it's something I can do while I work. Plus, a friend of mine has one, and it was the best thing ever when I took it for a spin."

(opens in new tab) Fusion Black Pro Muscle Massage Gun: $199.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you spend a lot of time at the gym or going physical activity, a massage gun is a must-have to help with recovery. This is a phenomenal deal on a versatile massage gun.

Andrew Myrick, Senior Editor

Andrew got himself a new keyboard to upgrade his setup. He's a fan of RGB lighting, so we're not surprised to see it here.

"If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I have an affinity for mechanical keyboards. In an effort to get a new keyboard without infuriating my wife, the Keychron K6 is perfect to swap out with different switches and mess around with my ever-growing collection of keycaps."

(opens in new tab) Keychron K6: $84.99 $67.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a new keyboard, the K6 is a good buy thanks to its RGB backlighting and Bluetooth connectivity that can connect simultaneously to three devices.

Robert Dolen, Copy Editor

Robert is a PC gamer and spent some big bucks to grab an LG monitor that sounds like it would be perfect for any gaming setup. After all, LG makes many of the best gaming monitors around.

"For those PC gamers still living the 1080p lifestyle (like me), I ended up snagging a new medium size monitor. I upgraded from an old 24" Sceptre to this 27" gaming monitor from LG, featuring all the bells and whistles you'd want from a proper gaming monitor: 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, IPS, and G-SYNC/FreeSync compatible. Alongside creature comforts like a thin bezel and adjustable viewing angle, this was a solid deal for a mild upgrade."

(opens in new tab) LG 27GP750-B 27-inch Ultragear: $299.99 $259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A good monitor can make or break the gaming experience. However, this LG Ultragear monitor will definitely make it, thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

Chris Wedel, Senior Editor

Chris is living his best life after purchasing an ice cream maker for the family. And really, couldn't we all use an ice cream maker?

"After multiple failed attempts to make homemade ice cream in the 100+ degree heat in my old-style machine that requires constant refills of ice and rock salt — I caved on Prime Day and bought a new ice cream maker. No, it isn't techie at all. There's no display, app, or connectivity, but this Cuisinart countertop ice cream maker will bring smiles to my family and take the stress away from me."

(opens in new tab) Cuisinart ICE-30R: $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sometimes it's too hot to go out for ice cream. That's where the Cuisinart ICE-30R comes in, making it easy for the whole family to enjoy ice cream and frozen yogurt from the comfort of their home.

Nicholas Sutrich, Senior Editor

Nick took the plunge and purchased a second Meta Quest 2 VR headset, which will allow him to enjoy VR games with his family, particularly his son.

"I just had to pick up a second Oculus Quest 2 this Prime Day so that I could finally play VR games with my son again. Over the years, I've had a lot of VR headsets and, while some of them are still lying around, none of them are as effortless to use as the Quest 2. Now, I'll finally be able to jump back into Rec Room with him as we blast aliens in our living room and fight through skeletons as a swashbuckling pirate. It was also nice saving $50 in the process."

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2: $299 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Meta Quest 2 is a great VR headset with impressive specs and untethered gameplay to make you feel like you're in the game. The best part is that the whole family can enjoy the fun.

Jerry Hildenbrand, Senior Editor

Jerry has been trying to get his hands on a graphics card for some time, and it looks like Prime Day was the perfect time to grab one.

"I grabbed a 3080 Ti card not because it was on sale, but because the seller (and Amazon, I guess) was hoarding them until Prime Day, and it was finally in stock at the retail price. I really didn't have the money for it and had to use my credit card, but I have no idea when I'll get another chance to buy one, and really wanted it. It's nice that I saved 23%. It's nicer that I could buy it at all, though."