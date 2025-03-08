Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

How much should anyone be paying for a phone case? The question is highly debatable, but I'm sure you've asked yourself this before. After all, smartphone cases these days range from as low as $10 or maybe even less and can go all the way past the $100 mark.

I know it sounds insane to spend $100 or more on a phone case. For a cheap phone that costs about $500, that's already a major fraction of the price of the device itself! As ridiculous as it may seem to be, sometimes it's actually worth the splurge. There are many reasons why you'd want such an expensive phone case.

But before dishing out my own opinions, I'd like to share what others have told me regarding the matter. I went around asking my colleagues how much they were willing to spend on a case on average. Their like-minded answers highlighted a pattern in buying phone cases.

What most people prefer to spend on cases

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

I asked Android Central writers how much they'd be willing to spend on a phone case. Here's what some of them had to say on the matter. Phones editor Nicholas Sutrich says his max is $20 "unless it's something really special like a Thinborne." Android Central contributor Tshaka Armstrong had a similar response, saying he'd spend about "$20-ish on Amazon but much more if it’s a brand I trust AND the case has design elements and materials that justify the higher price."

Meanwhile, news editor Nandika Ravi says she'd spend "Anywhere between $50 to $60 at the most."

Typically speaking, most of Android Central's staff find it appropriate to spend about $20 on an everyday phone cover. The only exceptions come in when a notable brand is involved.

Why is there an exception when a popular brand comes into play? According to the vox populi, it's all about the build quality and reliability of the brand. Trustworthy phone case makers ensure your phone cover is made of the highest grade materials and actually delivers on the drop protection promises made.

I once paid for an official leather case and realized my running lifestyle made it a waste: it got sweat-stained and ruined, so I had to replace it after a few months. Now, I try to keep it simple. I do pick the more reputable companies, but I wouldn’t pay above $40. Michael L Hicks, Senior Editor, Wearables & AR/VR

When a name brand is involved, most members of our team — and probably the general public — are willing to stretch their budget to a certain extent.

Why brands matter

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Can you get a cheap case from retailers like Amazon? Yes, of course you can. However, the issue arises with no-name brands selling poor-quality silicone, low-grade TPU, or faux leather phone covers, touting them to be "military-grade drop-resistant" when the truth is far from it.

This is exactly why brands matter and why some folks are willing to spend up to $60 on a protective case for their smartphone.

Name brands have a reputation at stake and a face to save.

Name brands have a reputation at stake and a face to save. If a company like Spigen promises 20ft drop protection, you know that a research & development team actually put the phone cover to the test. It's no wonder an iPhone survived a 16,000ft fall from a moving airplane in a Spigen case.

Let's not forget about the insanely slim yet incredulously rugged Arc Pulse case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Sutrich doubted the structural integrity of such a minimalist Pixel 9 case in his review, but then he dropped it on concrete. This eye-wateringly expensive phone case will set you back $90, but you'll also get the satisfaction of knowing it can live through anything.

Thus, when a brand like CASETiFY promises impact-proofing on its bumper covers, you can rely on the case to be that tough in actuality. Because if it isn't so, unsatisfied customers know where to find them and how to shame them, perhaps going as far as suing for false advertisement.

Good luck trying to do any of that with the $3 knock-off you got from Temu. Accountability is non-existent in that scenario.

The bottom line

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Here's where I pipe in with my own thoughts. I've been covering phone accessories for several years now, so I can positively reassure you. Brands are important, but that doesn't mean you need to spend $100 for a functional and sturdy phone case.

Plenty of awesome brands are also accessibly priced. Just look at Spigen, TUDIA, TORRAS, and ESR, to name a few. Even their flagship phone cases for Samsung and Google are priced around $20 or less. I could go on and on, but my point has been made.

Names like these are proof that a tight budget doesn't automatically compromise the quality of the phone case you can afford.

At the end of the day, buy a phone case from a reliable brand that fits your budget. It doesn't matter if it's $15 or $150. As long as you do your research on the brand's history, you'll be solid.