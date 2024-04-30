Treat your ears! Best Buy has cut $100 OFF the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N

Wireless headphone deals are back, and this one's worth hearing out and thinking about. Best Buy has now cut $100 off the Sony WH-XB910N wireless over-ear headphones, offering a great deal without sacrificing premium features like active noise cancellation, 30-hour battery life, and a comfortable over-ear fit. The 40mm drivers deliver super-high quality audio, with added bass that makes them great for general listening applications. In addition, you can use the Sony app to adjust sound settings, and the headphones feature easy-to-use gestures for quick library navigation and more.

They also come with a case and a charging cable, and they can be purchased at this price in either gray or black.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for high-quality over-ear headphones with Bluetooth capabilities; you want something with a built-in microphone so you can use features such as voice assistants and phone calls; you want something that will offer over a day of battery life per charge.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer earbuds to over-ear headphones; you need something that's waterproof or at least water-resistant for workouts or outdoor use; you want headphones to produce music or edit audio, meaning you need something that's flat across frequencies.

The Sony WH-XB910N headphones come with many of the features users want in wireless over-ear headphones today, including normal and ambient noise-canceling modes, Sony app controls, and up to 30 hours of battery life per charge. This is a newer generation than the similar Sony WH-XB900N headphones, offering a similarly comfortable fit and even better control over your audio.

While it's hard to pass on $100 off for these, their biggest downside is their lack of a waterproof rating, meaning they really aren't suitable for use when working out, outside on rainy days, or in other wet conditions. However, if you're just looking for good-quality headphones to wear through the airport, or to bed, this deal may be a good pick for you.