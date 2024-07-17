I love this Prime Day deal on great wired earbuds for regular people

Phone makers are never bringing back the headphone jack. For most people that doesn't mean much because Bluetooth earbuds are cheap and (finally) easy to use. For some of us that isn't the answer because everything sounds ... like .. well Bluetooth still sounds like crap sometimes.

My favorite thing to do with my phone is listen to music, and I'm one of those weird people who still use headphones and earbuds with a cord because it sounds better. I know I'm not alone, and if this sounds like you but you don't know where to start, this Prime Day deal of $79 Shure earbuds is exactly what you need.

Shure SE215 PRO Wired Earbuds: $99 $79 at Amazon If you want to make your music sound better but don't want to spend a fortune and aren't sure where to start you need these earbuds. Paired with a headphone adapter and you have everything you need to enjoy and relax.

These are not the best-sounding headphones in the world and they aren't even the best pair from Shure — but they're on sale for 79 bucks and sound miles better than more expensive Bluetooth buds from companies like Apple or Samsung. I spend way too much on headphones and have used them — they're pretty darn good. For the price, I say it's what you should buy to get started.

You'll also need a headphone adapter. Any of them will work, but I'd really recommend one with good electronics inside like my favorite dongle from Helm Audio. With these two pieces in place, you're going to notice a big difference.

✅Recommended if: You want music that sounds better than what your wireless earbuds bring. You'll have to deal with wires again, but if you love listening to music it can be worth it.

❌Skip this deal if: You are happy with the way music sounds from the earbuds you already have. There's nothing wrong with using Bluetooth and it's mighty convenient; never be afraid to be happy with what you like!

You don't have to break the bank to enjoy better music and you also don't need to wear big bulky over-the-ear headphones like some 1970s roller disco dancer. As long as you're willing to deal with a dongle and some wires, you're good to go.

I'm not going to say the Audiophile word except to tell you to ignore it. These headphones may lead you on that dark path and you could end up spending too much money chasing a perfect sound that probably doesn't exist. It's fun though.