I thought these earbuds were just okay —but then Amazon cut the price IN HALF for Prime Day!

If you're looking for a great deal on wireless earbuds, then this next entry might be worth considering. Amazon has cut the price of its 2023 Echo Buds in half for Prime Day, bringing them down to just $24.99. At their normal price point, these boast decent performance, despite competing in the economy-level price bracket. However, at under $30, these earbuds start to look pretty powerful amongst the many off-brand peers available at this price.

While these don't boast any features that are too special, the latest generation of the Echo Buds does offer all the basics that casual users are looking for: active noise cancelation, basic EQ functionality, microphones for phone calls and Alexa, as well as a USB-C charging port and the ability to charge wirelessly.

Android Central Prime Day Deal Hubs:

Phones | Wearables | Tablets | Android TVs | FAQs

Amazon Echo Buds (2023): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon for Prime Day The Echo Buds aren't anything too special within their normal price point, but once they start punching down at the competition at just $24.99 for Prime Day, they begin looking pretty great amongst peers. Undoubtedly one of the cheapest earbud sets with features like active noise cancelation, wireless charging, and some EQ controls, these earbuds are well worth your consideration if you aren't looking for anything fancy.

✅Recommended if: you want earbuds that can easily work with Alexa and other Amazon devices; you're looking for an earbuds deal that offers top-tier bang for your buck; having a USB-C port on your earbuds is a major selling point for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you need something with in-depth EQ and audio settings; you want something with industry-leading battery life; you'd prefer headphones with a higher water resistance rating than IPX2.

The 2023 Amazon Echo Buds offer a few key improvements over past generations of the earbuds, namely including their overall volume and sound quality, the addition of true active noise cancelation, and the fact that they've lowered the price point—not to mention their current sales price.

The 2023 Echo Buds were also designed to be a little smaller than prior generations, making them even more comfortable for some. They also include a USB-C port, easy hands-free Alexa access, and a few EQ settings to choose from.

While they certainly aren't the best earbuds out there, they're pretty tough to pass up at this low price, especially as they normally compete with many headphones at higher price points.