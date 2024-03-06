Galaxy Buds 2 Pro update brings 'Auto Switch' and teases more Auracast

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is beginning to receive a new update that brings "Auto Switch" to the device, capable of working with phones, tablets, and Galaxy Books.

The update also seemingly teases more in store for its Auracast capabilities as Samsung adds some new code for "stabilization" purposes.

There is more we're waiting on as Samsung teased in February that it plans to bring a few Galaxy AI features to the buds.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is receiving an update today that brings some features to breathe new life into the device.

According to Samsung's patch notes, the Buds 2 Pro's latest update brings "Auto Switch" to users (via 9to5Google). The company explains this feature's inclusion should increase its usability and connectivity when paired with a PC. Samsung adds users can use Auto Switch on their Buds 2 Pro when connected to a phone or tablet running One UI 4.1.1 or above.

Moreover, those devices must update the "Continuity Service" app to 1.2.16 or higher. The feature also works well with the Galaxy Book so long as its "Samsung Settings" have been updated to v6.0 or higher.

The company then highlighted it's rolling out an Auracast update — albeit a bit vague. Samsung only mentions that this update applies "operation-related stabilization code."

A few "stability and reliability" fixes were also implemented with this update.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's hope as this Galaxy Buds 2 Pro update is likely a prelude to more to come, specifically regarding Samsung's Galaxy AI. In February, the company rolled out some emails to owners of the Buds 2 Pro, Buds 2, and Buds Fan Edition, informing them that they would receive Live Translate and Interpretation. It was stated these would arrive via an OTA (over-the-air) update, however, that hasn't occurred yet.

Samsung started rolling out the update in India last month, so it should soon arrive in other regions.

The Auracast code update for the Bud 2 Pro is likely serving as the building blocks for more. Last August, the company brought in better Auracast broadcast technology to the device, enabling users to connect more Buds to select 2023 TVs.

The publication mentions that Samsung is preparing to usher in 360-degree audio for TVs when it rolls out its Galaxy AI features.