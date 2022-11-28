Bought a laptop or Chromebook recently? Here are some cheap accessories to go with it!

The combined forces of Cyber Monday and Black Friday have blessed many with brand-new laptops and Chromebooks. Now that you have bought yourself the computer of your dreams, it's time to accessorize it the right way.

Naturally, you don't want to splurge right after dropping all that cash for a new laptop. Don't worry, these awesome laptop add-ons and accessories are all way cheaper than you'd expect thanks to Cyber Monday deals.

One of the first things to purchase for any mobile device is a robust carrying case. This is for portability as well as protection purposes. It goes without saying that you're likely to travel with a portable computer like a Chromebook. One of our favorite waterproof laptop cases from Arvok is half off on Amazon, priced just under $10 after the discount.

(opens in new tab) Arvok Neoprene Laptop Sleeve: $18.99 $9.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Available in dozens of solid colors and patterns, the Arvok Neoprene Laptop Sleeve is a versatile laptop case. It is resistant to water splashes and you can choose between 11 to 17-inch size options. The insides feature a shockproof lining for safety.

Next, we suggest grabbing a powerful USB-C charger that can top up your computer and another device or two. When it comes to chargers, Anker's offerings are second to none. The brilliant Anker Nano II 100W adapter is on sale at the moment, bringing you three ports in a compact gallium nitride body for 25% off.

If you're a busybody who travels quite often, it's also a good idea to invest in a solid power bank. If you're going to be charging your laptop off of it, it needs to have a large capacity and the right power output specs. Mercifully, Baseus has a great offer on its 100W Blade power bank that I found so useful during a fire incident at my home.

Continue browsing through our golden finds to upgrade your laptop or Chromebook. All of them are on sale for today only and they bring nothing but added functionality to your setup.

(opens in new tab) Anker Nano II 100W (736) USB-C Charger: $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Anker's chunky Nano II 100W charger features two USB-C and one USB-A port as well as foldable prongs. This compact GaN II charger uses the brand's latest PowerIQ 3.0 tech to smartly manage power between all the ports and ensure that your laptop is charging at the max possible speed.

(opens in new tab) Grammarly Premium: 50% off all plans at Grammarly (opens in new tab) Never make a spelling mistake again with Grammarly Premium. Available for multiple platforms, this grammar checker gives you feedback on your writing tone, writing suggestions, and more!

(opens in new tab) Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo: $27.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Let's face it, touchpads suck for productivity purposes. Get this keyboard and mouse combo pack from Logitech for less than $20 instead. It comes with a dongle so you don't have to worry about Bluetooth connectivity issues. The mouse is comfy, lightweight, and suitable for both right and left-handed users.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN770 1TB NVMe SSD: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you skimped out on storage when getting your laptop on the cheap, WD offers a great opportunity to upgrade it with this Cyber Monday deal. Snag this Gen4 PCIe M.2 2280 NVMe SSD 2280 at a whopping 38% off. Make sure your laptop has a spare slot before making your purchase though.

(opens in new tab) Baseus Blade 100W USB-C Portable Laptop Charger: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Baseus Blade 100W charger is the ultimate portable charger for your laptop. It comes with a compatible 5A USB-C cable and has a display on top to showcase the current power output and battery capacity. You get one USB-C and two USB-A output ports. Meanwhile, there's a single Type-C input port to refuel it when needed.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive (128GB): $59.99 $16.21 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB 3.1 SDDDC2 is our top recommended USB-C thumb drive because of its speedy read/write speeds and durable build. The sliding mechanism changes it from USB-C to USB-A in the blink of an eye. Although there are more memory options available, the 128GB model offers the best deal with an incredible 73% off for Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) UGREEN 6-in-1 USB-C Hub: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A hub helps you upgrade your Chromebook or laptop's I/O situation with minimal effort. This 6-in-1 hub from UGREEN connects via USB-C, adding one 4K HDMI and three USB 3.0 Type-A ports as well as two SD card slots to your computer.

(opens in new tab) Tribit XSound Mega: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Tribit has plenty of awesome speakers, but the XSound Mega (opens in new tab) is by far my favorite. It is waterproof, portable, and sounds amazing. Not to mention, those lights underneath the grill look phenomenal when synced with music playback. Plus, you can use it as a power bank if needed and play music via an AUX cable.