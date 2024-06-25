Motorola has been on a roll lately. The brand never falters, relentlessly pushing out one new iteration after another time and time again. The Edge series has been refreshed to include the Motorola Edge 2024. If you've bagged one for yourself, the first order of business is getting a screen protector.

Screen protection comes in multiple flavors, with tempered glass being a crowd favorite. You can also opt for TPU films or those fancy new hybrid screen guards which some call "glasstic". Regardless of your personal preference, here are all the best screen protectors for Motorola Edge 2024 gathered in one place for your perusal.

Say hello to the most robust screen protection for your Moto Edge 2024

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Supershieldz 2 Pack Motorola Edge 2024 Screen Protector TPU View at Amazon Best overall Supershieldz excels at making both tempered glass and TPU film screen guards. This two-pack of TPU films can self-heal from minor scratches and it fits the Motorola Edge 2024's curved edges perfectly. You get unmatched touch sensitivity as well. VIESUP Motorola Edge 2024 3D Curved Screen Protector View at Amazon Best tempered glass If tempered glass is king in your books, get the VIESUP Motorola Edge 2024 3D Curved Screen Protector. There are two notch-less tempered glass screen guards in the box with curved edges and you get wipes to clean up the screen. GoTo Flex Screen Protector for motorola edge 2024 $39.99 at T-Mobile Best high-end Sitting at the higher end of the spectrum, the GoTo Flex Screen Protector is a premium screen protection option for the Motorola Edge 2024. This high-grade TPU film comes with a very helpful installation kit. KJYFOANI Motorola Edge 2024 Screen Protector Tempered Glass View at Amazon Best budget It's nothing fancy, but the KJYFOANI Motorola Edge 2024 Screen Protector Tempered Glass does the job. This tempered glass protector is as cheap as crisps and has no camera cutout, making for a smoother application. Anbzsign 2 Pack Motorola Edge 2024 Soft TPU Screen Protector View at Amazon Best oleophobic Anbzsign usually stands out for its privacy screen protectors, but this regular flexible film is worth highlighting too. This two-pack has oleophobic soft films, which means they repel liquids and solids alike. This includes fingerprints too. Fhyeugfy Hydrogel Screen Protector for Motorola Moto Edge 2024 View at Amazon Best hydrogel Hydrogel is a new breed of screen protector that's very similar to TPU films. It's hard to find hydrogel screen guards for brands like Motorola, but luckily, you can grab the Fhyeugfy Hydrogel Screen Protector for the Motorola Edge 2024.

Score some sturdy screen protectors for your Motorola Edge 2024

The Motorola Edge 2024 sports a lovely 6.6-inch pOLED display with a blazing-fast 144Hz screen refresh rate. This is the main attraction of the device, which is why it deserves a whole lot of tender love and caring.

Your best bet is the Supershieldz 2-Pack Motorola Edge 2024 Screen Protector TPU. This set of two screen protectors includes two flexible, high-grade TPU films that apply easily and self-repair scratches and small nicks. It's also really easy on your wallet, which is undoubtedly a big upside.

As for tempered glass options, the VIESUP Motorola Edge 2024 3D Curved Screen Protector is the optimal choice. There are two tempered glass screen protectors that are free of notches of cutouts. Plus, the edges are curved so they fit the Motorola Edge 2024 perfectly, without interfering with any case that you put on.

Speaking of cases, be sure to grab one of the best cases for the Motorola Edge 2024 while you're at it. The sleek body of the device needs protection too.