Best cases for Motorola Edge 2024

The Motorola Edge 2024 has a smooth and lovely look, but it's not an impregnable device. You definitely need a phone case to keep it in tip-top shape and free from damage.

You've got one of the best Motorola phones in your hands if you've purchased the Motorola Edge 2024. Naturally, everyday use comes with risks like scratches and accidental drops. Here are the best Motorola Edge 2024 cases to prevent such incidents from breaking your phone.

Invest in a great Motorola Edge 2024 case

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Staff pick ZAGG Luxe Case for Motorola Edge 2024 $29.99 at ZAGG Best overall ZAGG's Luxe Case for the Motorola Edge 2024 is robust, affordable, and ultra-grippy, with 10ft drop protection. It's a good look for your new Moto device and it has an antimicrobial layer on top. Motorola Edge 2024 Hybrid Crystal Clear Case $29.99 at Motorola Best clear case If you want to show off your Motorola Edge 2024, this first-party Hybrid Crystal Clear Case is a failsafe pick. It adds some measure of protection from scratches and drops. Futanwei Moto Edge 2024 Thin Case Best thin case Thos soft TPU case has a matte black finish which feels lovely to the touch. The budget-friendly Futanwei Moto Edge 2024 Thin Case fits your phone nicely and doesn't bulk it up too much. TJS Motorola Moto Edge 5G 2024 Dual Layer Case Best tough case The heavy-duty TJS Motorola Moto Edge 5G 2024 Dual Layer Case is cheap and rugged, a happy combination. It comes in cool colorways and the dual-layered tough shell absorbs shocks well. Asdsinfor Wallet Case for Motorola Edge 2024 Best wallet case The Asdsinfor Wallet Case for Motorola Edge 2024 comes in a bunch of colors and is a proper wallet case, complete with a magnetic folio, card slots, and a lanyard.

Get one of the best Motorola Edge 2024 cases

The Motorola Edge 2024 is fresh out of the oven, so there aren't as many phone cases available for it just yet. You do have a handful of nice options out of the gate, and we've rounded up the best of the best for you right here.

Suitable for all kinds of users, the ZAGG Luxe Case for Motorola Edge 2024 is the best phone cover overall. The brand is a reliable one in the biz. You get 10-feet drop protection from the ZAGG Luxe Case for Motorola Edge 2024 and it even kills germs thanks to its antimicrobial layer. Plus, the pricing is pretty reasonable too.