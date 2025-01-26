Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus screen protectors 2025

Prudence can save you from so many potentially awful scenarios in life. Think of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus screen protectors as a preemptive protective step, just in case your phone drops or meets with a bad accident.

The large-ish Galaxy S25 Plus sports a 6.7-inch Dynamix AMOLED 2X screen with insane brightness levels. The screen is gorgeous, but that also means that it's going to be incredibly expensive to replace should you break it. Thankfully, there's an ocean of super screen guards available for the device. Here are the best ones.

Get familiar with the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus screen protectors

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

UltraGlass Unbreak TOP 9H+ Glass for Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus View at Amazon Best overall UltraGlass is one of the most highly reviewed screen protectors for the S25 Plus promising military-grade shatter-proofing. You get two pieces of 9H+ tempered glass with no notch and a no-nonsense installation frame that couldn't be easier to use. Supershieldz 3 Pack Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Screen Protector View at Amazon Best budget Supershieldz makes a compelling offer with its ultra-affordable three-pack of tempered glass screen guards for $8. These glass units are oleophobic and hydrophobic, keeping your S25 Plus free from dirt of all nature. Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 Plus View at Amazon Best branded Brands like Spigen are super reliable. If you don't want a non-name screen guard, invest in the oleophobic GlasTR EZ Fit Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 Plus. This kit comes with two high-grade glass protectors as well as an auto-alignment installation kit. Dbrand Prism 2.0 Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 Plus $34.95 at Dbrand Best dust-proof Dbrand's Prism 2.0 Screen Protector for the Galaxy S25 Plus has undergone the oleophobic treatment, so these hardy 9H screen guards repel solids liquids. It is also statically charged to improve dust repellance. AACL 4-Pack Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Screen Protector Film Check Amazon Best film There are many reasons why you'd want this hybrid film from AACL for your S25 Plus. Flexible screen guards like this one can heal from minor scratches over time. They also offer better touch response and are more case-friendly. Benks Ultra Shield Privacy Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 Plus $19.99 at Benks Best privacy No one but you should be looking at the contents of your phone screen. The Benks Ultra Shield Privacy Screen Protector ensures this while fortifying your screen with aluminosilicate glass at the same time.

Accident-proof your phone's display with a decent S25 Plus screen protector

The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus screen protectors offer everything you could want, from a low profile to high-grade scratch-proofing. Tempered glass is the most durable material to go for, especially when focusing on crack and shatter protection.

Your best overall choice is the robust UltraGlass Unbreak TOP 9H Glass for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. This two-pack in an all-inclusive kit with a fantastic self-installation frame provided in the box. The 9H+ tempered glass protectors are extremely durable, promising military-grade scratch resistance and shatter-proofing. It's a little expensive, but the UltraGlass Unbreak TOP 9H Glass set has amazing reviews, so I say it's worth the investment.

If you're looking for something oleophobic, get the Dbrand Prism 2.0 Screen Protector for Galaxy S25 Plus. Not only does it repel solids and liquids thanks to its oleophobic coating, but it also has an additional statically charged layer to repel dust. The Prism 2.0 Screen Protector keeps your S25 Plus display free of debris and fingerprints. As a bonus, Dbrand also has one of the best installation kits for screen protectors included for free with its screen protectors.

Essential buys for a phone include screen protectors and phone covers. The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus cases add drop protection and grip, so you should look over our guide and pick something out for yourself.