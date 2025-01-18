Best OnePlus 13R cases 2025

The OnePlus 13R is a spectacular device that improves on an already amazing predecessor. Unlike the premium OnePlus 13 though, you cannot toss the 13R in a dishwasher. You can, however, bolster its toughness with one of the best OnePlus 13R cases.

Not many recognizable name brands have released cases for the OnePlus 13R, leaving us with fewer choices. We've done some research and rounded off the best options available for you to peruse.

Slim and trim OnePlus 13R cases

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

OnePlus 13R Sandstone Magnetic Case $24.99 at OnePlus Best overall The first-party OnePlus 13R Sandstone Magnetic Case is excellent. Not only is it slim and robust, but it includes support for magnetic accessories like phone holders, grips, and mounts. Nijiadi OnePlus 13R 5G Case with Rotatable Folding Kickstand Most functional This isn't just a protective OnePlus 13R case, it also comes with an accessory built-in. There's a rotatable kickstand on the back which works in both portrait and landscape modes. Covthch OnePlus 13R Silicone Rubber Shockproof Case View at Amazon Best shockproof Built like a straightjacket, this puffy silicone rubber case for the OnePlus 13R is highly shockproof. Available in five muted tones, it has a unique style and is affordably priced. NOUKAJU OnePlus 13R Magnetic Type Protective Case View at Amazon Best magnetic You might not have Qi2 wireless charging on the 13R, but at least you can use other magnetic Qi2 and MagSafe accessories with it thanks to this case. As a bonus, it shows off the phone's design too. Foluu Clear Case for OnePlus 13R View at Amazon Best clear Like to admire the body of your OnePlus 13R? You can do so safely with this clear bumper cover from Foluu. The back might be clear, but the black bumper frame and raised edges add drop protection. teroxa Oneplus 13R Slide Cover Camera Lens Case Check Amazon Best privacy protection Available in green, blue, and black, this TPU case is really tough and comes with a camera lens cover to protect your privacy. It also has lanyard holes.

None of the best OnePlus 13R cases break the bank

All the best OnePlus 13R cases are priced below $20, with the one exception being OnePlus' own first-party phone cover. Despite the relatively high price, the OnePlus 13R Sandstone Magnetic Case is the best overall choice for your mid-range king.

OnePlus didn't add Qi2 wireless charging to the more affordable OnePlus 13R, but that doesn't mean you can't use magnetic accessories with it. With the OnePlus 13R Sandstone Magnetic Case, you add sleek drop protection as well as MagSafe or Qi2 support to your 13R, minus the wireless charging aspect. This means you can use magnetic add-ons like stands, mounts, grips, holders, and more with the OnePlus 13R. It's definitely worth $25, especially when you take a closer look at that exquisite glittery sandstone finish of the phone cover.

Those who have a tighter budget can opt for most of the other cases and still be happy. If magnetism is what's important to you, the $13 NOUKAJU OnePlus 13R Magnetic Type Protective Case will be a more suitable pick. It's filthy cheap, has a MagSafe ring on the back, adds a frame for impact absorption, and has a semi-transparent back which looks pretty cool.