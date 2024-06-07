Best Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 screen protectors 2024

You need one of the best Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 screen protectors to safeguard its stunning 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. It might be reinforced by Gorilla Glass 3, but that layer isn't strong enough to sustain direct blows or repetitive scratches from things like keys in your bag.

Motorola has promised one major Android update as well as three years of security updates for the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024. If you want to retain the highest trade-in value a few years down the line, you'd better grab one of these sturdy screen guards for it.

Keep scratches and cracks at bay with these protective screen guards

amFilm 3 Pack Moto G Stylus 2024 5G Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon Best overall Year after year, amFilm's affordably-priced glass screen protectors keep on winning our hearts. This three-pack gives you a trio of sturdy tempered glass pieces with round cutouts for the Moto G Stylus 2024's front camera. There are wet wipes, dust wipes, and an installation guide included. Motorola Essentials Glass Screen Protector $14.99 at Motorola Best first-party The Motorola Essentials Glass Screen Protector fits the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) to perfection. It's a scratch-proof, notch-less panel of tempered glass that repels fingerprints, keeping your display clean and tidy. You get a single unit and a USB-C alignment tool. Supershieldz Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 PET Screen Protector View at Amazon Best plastic film This cheap three-pack from Supershieldz gives you three self-repairing PET screen protectors made out of high-grade plastic. If you dislike the thick layer glass screen guards add, this is a thinner option for your Motorola device. TQLGY 3 Pack Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 View at Amazon Best value TQLGY's three-pack of glass protectors is a little more expensive compared to some other options, but it also gives you the most value for your money. You get three tempered glass screen protectors as well as a trio of camera lens protectors. Mr Shield Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 3-Pack Check Amazon Best cheap pick For seven bucks, Mr Shield offers a fantastic bargain. The brand's Screen Protector for the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 includes three pieces of Japanese tempered glass, boasting a 9H hardness rating. Each unit has an oleophobic layer, repelling solids and liquids. sorlnern 2 Pack Privacy Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 Best for privacy This duo of darkened tempered glass protectors appears clear up close and nearly black from a distance. It's ideal for privacy-focused individuals looking to thwart wandering eyes from their Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 while protecting it.

There's a diverse selection of Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 screen protectors available

A lot of Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 cases come with free screen protectors, but we suggest getting dedicated ones as they have much better quality. The best Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 screen protectors are scratch-resistant, case-friendly, and ideally come with installation guides or frames. It helps to have oleophobic properties too, since that repels solid and liquid particles like dirt and fingerprint stains.

With that in mind, the best overall Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 screen protector is amFilm's three-pack of highly durable tempered glass screen guards. These glass protectors are extremely thin, delivering good levels of touch sensitivity. This doesn't deter sturdiness, as you still get scratch resistance. Each of the three screen guards has an oleophobic layer and you get a complete set of installation tools in the box such as various wipes and a guide. Let's not forget that the below-$10 price bracket is awesome too.

If you don't mind shelling out a bit more for a first-party option, naturally you'll be happy with the Motorola Essentials Glass Screen Protector for the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024. There's a single tempered glass screen protector in the package which touts 9H hardness and has an oleophobic layer on top. Motorola provides a unique USB-C alignment tool along with this screen guard.