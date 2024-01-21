Best Galaxy S24 Plus screen protectors 2024

Samsung upgraded the Galaxy S24 Plus with an incredibly bright display just like the rest of its siblings. The 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display now tops off at a peak brightness level of 2600 nits. As nice as it looks, that lovely, crisp screen will probably cost a pretty penny to replace if you ever break it. That's where the best Galaxy S24 Plus screen protectors come in.

Most screen protectors come in multipacks these days, which is great because you get spares in case of emergencies. If you're not a fan of thick glass on your phone's screen, sometimes a plastic film is a decent choice. Whatever the case, neither one will cost more than $10 to $15 at max. Choose any one of these Galaxy S24+ screen protectors without worrying about affordability or quality.

A+ screen protectors for your Galaxy S24+

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Staff pick Ailun Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S24 Plus View at Amazon Best overall Priced under $10, the Ailun Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S24 Plus includes three scratchproof tempered glass screen protectors and three darkened camera lens protectors. The oleophobic coating keeps the screen clean, repelling dirt and fingerprints. AACL 4-Pack Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Screen Protector Film View at Amazon Best hybrid film We've been fans of AACL's high quality and low prices for a while. This set of hybrid PET screen protectors is scratchproof, boasts 7H hardness, and glides on easily thanks to the assistive frame provided in the box. You get films for your Samsung Galaxy S24+. Ferilinso 4 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus View at Amazon Best kit Ferilinso promises robust shatterproofing from its glass screen guards for the S24 Plus. This set includes four camera protectors and four screen protectors. You can easily install them yourself thanks to the alignment frame in the box. Samcorn Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Screen Protector View at Amazon Best clear lens protector Not a fan of dark camera lens protectors? Samcorn gives you the same deal as Ailun but with see-through lens protectors instead. You also get waterdrop notches over cutouts on the tempered glass screen guards as well as oleophobic layers to repel dirt and liquids. Milomdoi 4 Pack Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus View at Amazon Best for privacy If you like to maintain your privacy, Milomdoi's four-pack is right for you. These darkened glass screen protectors prevent prying eyes from nosing into your business. Milomdoi includes a frame for installation and you get four of each, the screen guard and lens protectors. Spigen NeoFlex Solid Screen Protector for Galaxy S24 Plus View at Amazon Best high-end Looking for something premium? Try the Spigen NeoFlex Solid Screen Protector for your Galaxy S24 Plus. Spigen gives you two flexible TPU films in the box, both of which have a cutout instead of a waterdrop notch like the AACL four-pack. It also comes with one of the best alignment trays that's very easy to use.

There are loads of excellent Galaxy S24 Plus screen protectors to choose from

When buying the best Galaxy S24 Plus screen protectors, you don't really have to worry about a budget. Even premium options like the ones from Spigen don't cross the $20 mark. Whether you get glass or plastic, it doesn't make any difference either, leaving you free to choose only the best.

Your best overall bet is the Ailun Glass Screen Protector for the Galaxy S24 Plus. This value-packed buy includes three sets of 9H tempered glass screen protectors as well as three glass camera lens protectors for your S24+ and its lenses. The front camera hole is a precise cutout and the material repels fingerprints. It's a really good deal for the price.

If you want a plastic film protector instead, get the AACL 4-Pack Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Screen Protector Film. This multipack features four durable, scratchproof screen guards made of a hybrid PET material. AACL includes a frame so you can install the screen guard on your own with ease.

Once you're done with screen protectors, check out some of the best Galaxy S24 Plus cases for your precious new phone. A screen protector can't protect the body of your phone. A bad fall will definitely cause a dent and a case is the best way to avoid such a mishap.

Ready to order this super-powered smartphone ahead of its January 31st release date? We also have all of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals gathered into one guide for your perusal.