You won't find the JBL Boombox 2 for a lower price this Black Friday

JBL dominates the Bluetooth speaker market for a very good reason. You'll be hard-pressed to find a single JBL speaker that doesn't sound amazing. However, the one caveat with the brand's audio accessories is the exorbitant price. Today, you can ignore that issue thanks to the magical shopping holiday that is Black Friday.

Among the brand's many offerings, the JBL Boombox 2 falls under the outdoor party speaker category. Are you in need of booming bass from a portable Bluetooth speaker? Well, This is it. The JBL Boombox 2 has a large handle on top to make it easy to transport, but that doesn't diminish its prowess. This gigantic gadget blasts sound without losing clarity at high volumes.

You can use the JBL Boombox 2 outdoors worry-free since it boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating. This is one bad boy, and it has a gigantic 10,000 mAh battery to keep it going. Excitingly, the Boombox 2 also doubles as a power bank so you can share some of that juice with your phone if it's dying.

Although it usually costs a hefty sum to attain, you can save some bucks if you purchase the JBL Boombox 2 right now. This Black Friday, Amazon is offering a sweet $150 discount on the JBL speaker.

(opens in new tab) JBL Boombox 2: $449.94 $229.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) JBL assures a 24-hour battery life with the JBL Boombox 2 party speaker. It may be large of stature, but the sound produced by it justifies the size. Grab this durable Bluetooth speaker for $150 off with this Black Friday deal.

The JBL Boombox 2 uses an ancient micro-USB port for charging, so topping it back up is a hassle. Still, the other ports are pretty useful. If you're not a fan of audio playback via Bluetooth, there's a 3.5mm AUX port

It may be getting a bit old now, but the JBL Boombox 2 has stood the test of time and still sounds incredibly good. Bass lovers can't go wrong with this one. As a bonus, you get to choose between a plain black colorway and a camo-printed option.