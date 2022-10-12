This Sony WH-1000XM5 deal from Best Buy totally clobbers Amazon's Prime Day deal — here's why

There's not much time, so I'll make this quick: despite all of the festivities surrounding the Prime Early Access Sale, Best Buy's current offer on the Sony WH-1000XM5 is better than Amazon's Prime Day deal, and I can tell you why.

Both retailers are offering $50 off (opens in new tab) the cutting-edge flagship headphones, bringing the price down to around $349, but unlike Amazon's sale, Best Buy is also offering four free months of Apple Music and one month of Pandora. Since you're getting access to all of the benefits of Apple Music's Individual Plan (usually $9.99/month) and one month of Pandora costs $9.99, the value of this deal jumps up to around $100 off, which totally blows Amazon's offer out of the water.

Audiophiles should take note: Apple Music isn't just some crummy streaming service, just like the XM5 aren't your run-of-the-mill headphones. The Individual Plan comes with instant access to 100 million ad-free songs, performances, and music videos, not to mention cutting-edge technology like Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive listening experience. Pair that with the high precision drivers and active noise cancellation of the Sony WH-1000XM5, and you'll enjoy your favorite music like never before. Best Buy's rival sale expires in a little over six hours (11:59pm CST), so there's no time to lose. Keep reading for a link to the deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: $399.99 $349 plus four free months of Apple Music at Best Buy Complete with cutting-edge active noise cancellation, exceptional audio quality, and up to 30 hours of battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best wireless headphones on the market today. Best Buy is currently slashing $50 off the retail price and throwing in four free months of Apple Music (typically $9.99/month), making this deal arguably better than what Amazon has to offer.

