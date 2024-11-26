The best budget wireless earbuds I've used are down to just $25 ahead of Black Friday

I get to use dozens of earbuds over the course of the year, ranging from entry-level choices to high-end buds that cost well in excess of $1,000. What's interesting about the state of the audio category is that you don't need to pay much to get great sound — that's clearly the case with Tagry's X08 earbuds.

Tagry is a brand you won't be familiar with, but the Chinese manufacturer is gaining momentum thanks to the X8, a pair of budget earbuds that have a lot going for them. They include a 13mm driver that delivers an engaging sound, and they're available in nine vibrant color options.

You get additional extras: IPX5 water resistance, great battery life, seamless pairing, and even wireless charging. The X08 earbuds usually cost $35, but they're down to $25 for Black Friday, making them an instant recommendation. They're affordable enough that even if you don't need earbuds, they'll make the ideal stocking stuffer.

Tagry X08 Earbuds: $35 $25 at Amazon Tagry's X08 earbuds combine great sound with a lightweight design, good battery life, and rock-solid connectivity. They're easily one of the best budget earbuds around, and coming in at just $25, you're getting an unbeatable value.

Let's start with the sound, because that's where the X08 truly deliver their value. While you get great sound out of most $100 earbuds, that isn't always the case in the budget segment, but the X08 manage to produce a clean and vibrant sound signature with a good bass and mid-range clarity. The treble extension is decent as well, and at no point do you get the feeling that you're listening to a budget product.

I also like that the case has a tiny LED panel that shows real-time battery status of each earbud, and it shows when the buds are charging. I got just under six hours of battery life between charges, and the case's battery charges the buds four times over. And when you need to charge the case itself, you get wireless charging, which in itself is a big deal.

The earbuds have a lightweight design, and I didn't see any issues with the fit. The stalk-like body ensures they don't nuzzle into your ear too much, and while there's no noise isolation, the earbuds create a good seal, so ambient noise doesn't filter in that much.

Connectivity was great, and I had a solid signal in the time I used the buds with the Find X8 Pro. There's no AptX or LDAC, but that isn't as big a limitation in this category, and you get IPX5, allowing these earbuds to be used during workouts. Another highlight is that you get to choose between nine exciting colors, allowing you to customize the outward design to a greater extent than most products in this category.

Ultimately, the fact that these earbuds cost just $25 right now makes them an instant buy if you need new earbuds or are looking at budget-friendly gift ideas this holiday season.