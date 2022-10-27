Sony earbuds update makes juggling audio between Bluetooth devices much easier
The Sony LinkBuds lineup and WF-1000XM4 earbuds are gaining multipoint support.
What you need to know
- Sony is rolling out multipoint connectivity to its entire lineup of wireless earbuds.
- The LinkBuds line will receive the feature in November, while the WF-1000XM4 will gain multipoint in the winter.
- A new "Earth Blue" color variant of the LinkBuds S has also been announced, priced at $200.
Sony is updating its entire lineup of wireless earbuds with multipoint connectivity, which is rolling out in the coming months. The feature solves one of the previous pain points of switching between multiple audio sources using Sony's earbuds.
In a press release (opens in new tab), the company stated that all models in the LinkBuds series, including the Sony LinkBuds and LinkBuds S, will gain multipoint in November. Meanwhile, the Sony WF-1000XM4, one of the best wireless earbuds money can buy, is also surprisingly getting the feature this winter.
For the uninitiated, multipoint connectivity comes in handy when connecting your headphones to multiple audio sources at the same time. For example, when a phone call comes in while you're listening to music on your laptop or tablet, you can seamlessly switch Bluetooth connection to your handset without having to manually disconnect your earbuds from the latter.
The new improvements will arrive in the form of a firmware update. You'll be able to access it through Sony's Headphones Connect app when it becomes available.
In addition, Sony has unveiled a new "Earth Blue" color variant of the LinkBuds. The company claims that recycled water bottle materials were used to construct parts of the new model's body and case. It features a marble pattern and costs $200. Sony plans to release the new color option in the United States by the end of this month via Sony Electronics, Amazon, and other authorized retailers.
Sony has also introduced the LinkBuds UC for Microsoft Teams, a special version of the first-generation LinkBuds. It includes support for tap gestures to perform various operations such as muting the microphone by tapping the right earbud three times or using a wide area tap. The LinkBuds UC will cost $250 at retail.
Sony set out to create earbuds that allow you to enjoy both the online and offline worlds simultaneously, and the LinkBuds do just that.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
