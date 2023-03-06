Nothing's next 'evolution' confirmed with Ear (2) launch date

What you need to know

Nothing has confirmed the Ear (2) will launch at 10 am ET on March 22.

The tweet showed a slight glimpse of the buds' transparent case.

Previous rumors suggest the device's design language will remain quite close to the Ear (1).

Consumers may be treated to a customizable ANC and Dual Connectivity.

After a few days of teasers, Nothing has confirmed the launch date of an expected product.

The London-based startup company has tweeted confirmation that the Nothing Ear (2) will launch at 10 am ET on March 22. The accompanying photo with the announcement shows a beetle pushing along what looks to be the new Ear (2) inside of its charging case. If we are to guess that's what this is, the case does appear to continue its trend of transparency of the Ear (1) and a portion of the Ear (stick).

Alongside its confirmation tweet, Nothing's website has been updated to showcase the coming event for the Ear (2). The event's running tagline is "better sound. Better clarity. Just better."

When (1) becomes (2).22 March, 15:00 GMT. Get ready for Ear (2).https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/9tM2OQuVqgMarch 6, 2023 See more

While much hasn't slipped through about the Ear (2), what was rumored about the new device hinted at a customizable ANC. The previous iteration also had ANC (active noise cancellation) but it would be a step forward if consumers could play around with its settings to find a sound that suits them best. It was also floated that consumers may find the Ear (2) containing "Dual Connectivity" capabilities, bringing it more in line with some of the best wireless earbuds out there.

Those late January assumptions also treated us to some alleged renders of the Nothing Ear (2). Not much looked different about the Ear (2) compared to its predecessor. There appeared to be some slight adjustments to its features, such as the placement of its noise-canceling microphone and some interior elements as well.

Since we're only a couple of weeks away from an Ear (2) launch, we don't have to wait long to see just what all Nothing has packed into this next "evolution."

If you don't want to miss the event for the Ear (2) on March 22, you can sign up to remain up-to-date.