Jabra's new Elite earbuds come with a case that's more than meets the eye

What you need to know

Jabra's Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds are here, featuring the world’s first LE Audio smart case, allowing wireless streaming from USB-C or 3.5mm ports.

The smart case offers universal streaming, better audio/video sync, and Hi-Fi sound quality.

The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 is $229, available mid-June in navy, black, Coral, and Olive, while the Elite 10 Gen 2 costs $279, available in Titanium Black, Gloss Black, Cocoa, Denim, and Soft White.

Jabra has introduced new versions of the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10, featuring what it claims to be the world’s first LE Audio smart case.

The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 each offer unique features. The Elite 10 is perfect for daily use, while the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 is built tough for your workouts. But the real game-changer is the smart case, which enables wireless streaming from any device with a USB-C or 3.5mm port. With dual USB-C and 3.5mm compatibility, it provides universal streaming and connectivity.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 (Image credit: Jabra)

A built-in chip in the case makes connecting and streaming audio from various devices a breeze. It also offers lower latency than standard Bluetooth, ensuring better audio and video sync and Hi-Fi sound quality. Plus, the 2-in-1 cable turns the charging case into a versatile adapter for spatial sound streaming directly to the earbuds.

The new models feature improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that blocks up to twice as much noise as previous versions, especially in the mid- and low-frequency ranges. They also have six-microphone call technology and enhanced AI algorithms for clearer calls, prioritizing your voice over background noise.

Battery life is solid, too. The Elite 10 Gen 2 offers six hours of playback, extendable to 27 hours with the wireless charging case and ANC on. They’re IP57-rated for dust and water resistance.

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 (Image credit: Jabra)

Meanwhile, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 provides up to eight hours of battery life, extendable to 32 hours with the case and ANC on, and is fully sweatproof, waterproof, and workout-proof with an IP68 rating for the earbuds and an IP54 rating for the case.

Both models support hands-free voice assistance, Google Fast Pair, Swift Pair, and Spotify Tap playback. They also feature a semi-open design to relieve ear pressure and make ANC listening more comfortable, with soft silicone tips for added comfort.

The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 starts at $229 and comes in navy, black, and new colors Coral and Olive, available from mid-June. The Elite 10 Gen 2 will retail for $279 and will be available in Titanium Black, Gloss Black, Cocoa, and the new colors Denim and Soft White.