Update your Pixel Buds Pro now for a big audio upgrade

What you need to know

Google announced that the Pixel Buds Pro would receive spatial audio support early this year.

Spatial audio with head tracking is now rolling out to the earbuds.

The feature supports streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, and others.

Spatial audio is the big new trend in audio, allowing users to immerse themselves in their music or movies. More devices are gaining support for the feature, and Google's Pixel Buds Pro are the latest to bring spatial audio to users.

Google detailed the update in a blog post on Tuesday, stating that the update should roll out to users staying today and through the next week.

With spatial audio on the Pixel Buds Pro, audio will "sound richer and have added depth when compared to a standard stereo wired headset," Google notes. The update will include head tracking, so moving your head will dynamically adjust the audio based on the orientation.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Of course, for the feature to work, you'll need to use a supported phone and apps. Spatial audio is available on the latest Pixel phones running Tensor chips, from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 7 Pro. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds A-Series aren't supported.

Spatial audio is available on apps that support 5.1 surround sound or higher, including YouTube, Google TV, Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney Plus.

You can check for the 4.30 firmware update in the Pixel Bud app, although Google notes the update should arrive automatically. If you have automatic updates turned off, you can navigate to Settings > More settings > Firmware update to check if the update is available or if you already have the latest firmware.

When spatial audio is available on your Pixel Buds Pro, you can toggle the feature on and off from your phone by navigating to Settings > Sounds & vibrations > Spatial audio.

To enable head tracking, head over to Settings > Connected devices > Pixel Buds Pro > Settings > Head tracking.

