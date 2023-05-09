Fairbuds XL likely to debut with ANC and Fairphone's easy repairability

What you need to know

Fairphone is reportedly working on new headphones.

They are dubbed Fairbuds XL, the renders of which are now leaked.

The renders reveal an interesting design with repairability attributes.

If you're familiar with Fairphone, you'll know about the work it does to make its smartphones sustainable and environmentally friendly. The company is renowned for providing years of software support for its phones, more than most other OEMs are willing to offer. Now, according to the most recent leaks, the smartphone maker may soon bring its sustainable efforts to a new accessory.

As noted by WinFuture, Fairphone will soon launch new over-the-ear headphones. The renders of it have emerged now, showcasing what to expect from the next pair of headphones, reportedly dubbed "Fairbuds XL."

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The shared renders reveal a pair of traditional-looking over-the-ear headphones that will likely come in black and green colorways. The WinFuture report further indicates that these Fairbuds XL will feature Active Noise Cancellation, like many of the best wireless headphones.

However, the exciting aspect of these headphones, or even any Fairphone product, is their sustainability, as these new headphones are said to be made of recycled plastic. Such plastic is showcased on the headphones as a design element through colorful plastic speckles.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

In addition, these headphones will apparently feature easily replaceable parts, such as the battery, which would allow users to hold onto their headphones longer instead of tossing them altogether if and when the battery completely dies.

Fairbuds XL comes with a foldable design for portability. Another interesting part of the design is two buttons on one headphone, one featuring a contrasting color and the other matching the overall headphones' colorway. The functionality of these buttons still needs to be clarified, but it's safe to assume one would be for ANC enabling and the other likely to control volume or to play/pause tracks.

Aside from the shared renders, there isn't much information regarding Fairbuds XL, including their launch date. Not long ago, folks at Android Authority spotted a Bluetooth SIG listing, which suggested that Fairbuds XL would feature Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The other speculative details of Fairbuds XL include a €249 price tag, which, if accurate, might provide a fairly inexpensive and sustainable alternative to some other wireless headphones on the market.

This also isn't the first time that Fairphone is entering the audio products segment. The company launched True Wireless Stereo Earbuds made of recycled materials with Hybrid ANC. The Fairbuds XL might be the next big step in the vast market filled with many options across various price points.