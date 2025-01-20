This audio upgrade cable costs $799, and it is incredible

Effect Audio isn't a brand that's familiar to most, but go down far along the audio rabbit hole, and you encounter boutique vendors that sell highly differentiated products. In this case, it is audio cables; Effect Audio is a brand that makes high-quality audio cables, and the Code 24 is the latest product.



What makes its cables stand out, you ask? Well, a lot of it is down to the quality of the construction, and the materials used. There's also the design of the cable itself, and having used several dozen IEMs, I'm yet to come across a cable that looks anywhere as good as the Code 24. The caveat obviously is that the cable costs a ridiculous amount of cash — it retails for $799 — and while it definitely makes a difference to the sound quality and is built to last, it isn't targeted at a mainstream audience.

Before we get to the design, a high-level overview of the construction of the cable itself: the Code 24 uses 16.5AWG gauge wires with UP-OCC silver-plated copper Litz material, and each wire uses a blend of multi-size strands — 13 in this case. The core of the cable is what Effect Audio calls a Trio-Flex Pure Solid Core System, and this contains three wires made out of the same UP-OCC silver-plated copper Litz material.



Covering all of this is an EA UltraFlexi insulation that gives the Code 24 a decent amount of resilience in daily use. Clearly, a lot of thought and attention went into the construction of the cable, and it is noticeably bulkier than most standard cables.

But the defining characteristic of the cable has to be the design. The rich blue hue combined with the barrels and gold accents gives the Code 24 a distinct presence, and I can confidently say that this is the best-looking cable I've ever used — photos don't do it justice. The cable has a hybrid design that's braided until the splitter, and then straightens out at the connectors.

Talking about connectors, the Code 24 has a 4.4mm plug as standard, but you can get an interchangeable connector that adds 2.5mm and 3.5mm options. On the other end, you get a standard 2-pin connector, and Effect Audio bundles a ConX connector set that includes MMCX as well. It's easy enough to switch between the two, and the versatility means you can use it with any IEMs.

The cable has a standard 1.2 meter length, and because of its construction, it is heavier than just about any other IEM cable I used. Thankfully, you don't notice the heft in daily use, but I wouldn't recommend using these on the road. On that note, Effect Audio includes a decent-quality carrying case with the Code 24, and it securely holds the cable along with IEMs and has inner pockets to accommodate the connector attachments.

I used the cable with a half-dozen IEMs, including the likes of Elysian Acoustic Labs Pilgrim, Fiio FA19 and FX15, Thieaudio Prestige LTD, and Letshuoer Cadenza 12 among others. I paired it with the Fiio K19 and M23, and what was immediately noticeable was the elevated low-end; the Code 24 delivers a richer bass with better presence and noticeable impact, and you get a greater texture that's just enjoyable.

The mids remain neutral but with added clarity, and vocals in particular sound great — there's added weight and body to the mix that creates a sense of occasion. There's a hint of sparkle to the treble that adds a bit of warmth, but there's no sibilance or harshness.



There's terrific resolution throughout, and the soundstage feels expansive; Effect Audio did a brilliant job with the technical details. I'll admit that I was skeptical of the Code 24 as I didn't think it would make any tangible difference to the sound quality — but I was wrong. The cable clearly adds a lot of nuance and dynamics that you just don't get with bundled cables, and this is particularly true of high-end IEMs.

Ultimately, the Code 24 is aimed at enthusiasts looking to get the most out of their IEMs. Justifying the price is difficult, but if you've already invested in top-of-the-line IEMs and want something that will make a genuine difference to the sound, the Code 24 is a great choice.