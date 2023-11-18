Letshuoer Cadenza 12 review: These $2,299 IEMs are incredible

The Cadenza 12 combine an exquisite titanium chassis with a 12-driver design that delivers exquisite sound and dynamics. Letshuoer did a great job with the design of the IEMs, and they're among the most comfortable I have used. You also get an extensive set of accessories in the box, and these IEMs are among the best-sounding in their category.

Letshuoer is a Chinese audio brand that's known for its budget IEMs; the Letshuoer S12 are still a great option if you want value-focused IEMs with planar drivers. The Cadenza 12 sit at the other end of the scale — these are Letshuoer's current flagship IEMs, and they house the best drivers the brand has to offer, along with an exquisite titanium chassis that looks every bit as high-end as the price tag suggests.

I used the S12 quite a bit over the last 18 months, pitting them against the likes of the TinHiFi P1 Max, Fiio FA7S, and a host of IEMs that are available for under $300. But the Cadenza 12 are in a class of their own; these may just be the best earbuds I have ever used. I got started with the IEMs back in February, and used them extensively over the course of the last nine months with the dozen or so DACs and audio players I have in the house, and it has been terrific across the board.

Letshuoer unveiled the Cadenza 12 back in February 2023, and they're available from leading audio retailers like HiFiGo, where they cost $2,299. That's over ten times the cost of the S12 IEMs, but to be fair, you're getting much better acoustics here, and a premium design that is on par with other IEMs in this category. You also get 12 drivers in each earbud, and each driver has its own sound bore, so it's clear that a lot of thought went into these earbuds.

Let's start with the design, because there's a lot to talk about in this area. The Cadenza 12 are made out of a titanium alloy, and the build quality is fantastic — these IEMs are built to last. The design is prone to smudges thanks to the reflective finish, but on the whole, these earbuds look phenomenal. There's a tiny air vent to one side, and each earbud is inscribed with the words True Virtuoso, but it's in a location that's not too prominent.

While the design and build quality are among the best of any IEM I've used, what I like the most about the Cadenza 12 is the fit. Letshuoer says it put in a lot of thought into the fit of the earbuds, with the brand aiming to create an ergonomic fit that's comfortable even with extended use, and that is just the case here. Even though the IEMs are on the heavier side, the weight distribution is ideal, and you don't notice the heft even with all-day use.

Honestly, I think these are the best-fitting IEMs in my collection, and Letshuoer deserves a lot of credit for nailing the fit. You also get an exhaustive selection of ear tips included in the package, including bass-focused, vocal, and balanced choices. In a similar vein, the included cable is stellar, with Letshuoer going with a hybrid design on the 204-strand 6N monocrystalline copper and silver cable.

The cable is sturdy and designed well, and the best part is that you can easily switch out the plugs — you get 2.5mm and 4.4mm balanced options along with the standard 3.5mm. Letshuoer also includes a limited-edition plaque of its mascot in the package, and you get a decent leather case to house the earbuds when not in use.

Coming to the sound, the Cadenza 12 has excellent dynamics with a refined sound that lends itself well to all genres. The bass isn't exaggerated, but you still get a good amount of energy and vigor. The sub-bass is highly engaging, and while they're not geared at bassheads, the detail resolution makes them easy to listen to.

The mids is where the Cadenza 12 come into their own, with the IEMs offering a terrific presentation. Vocals come across with plenty of clarity and detail, and there's good instrument separation, which is easily noticeable in orchestral ensembles. You get a good treble extension as well, and while there's some harshness at times — particularly with sub-par recordings — it isn't very noticeable.

The Cadenza 12 have a wide soundstage with excellent imaging, and these earbuds truly shine with large orchestral scores — if you like listening to classical movies or movie scores, you'll love what's on offer.

With a sensitivity of 110dB/mW and impedance of 16Ω, you can easily drive the Cadenza 12 with any source. That said, the IEMs truly shine with a balanced source, and if you're shelling out this kind of cash on IEMs, you should invest in a good source. I used the Fiio K9 Pro to drive the IEMs while I was at my desk, switching to the excellent BTR7 and M15S for portable use. Regardless of the source, the Cadenza 12 managed to deliver incredible tonality and dynamics, and that's down to the tuning.

Overall, there isn't much missing with the Cadenza 12. Letshuoer did a fantastic job with the design and build quality, and you get plenty of accessories in the box. But the reason you're buying these IEMs is the sound, and Letshuoer did all the right things in this area. These IEMs are easy to listen to, and the vibrant bass combined with natural mids and clear highs make these worth the asking price.

Letshuoer isn't particularly well-known for its high-end IEMs, but with the Cadenza 12, it has proven that it can hold its own against the best that this industry has to offer.