Can you charge Pixel Buds Pro with Pixel Stand v2?

Yes, you can charge the Pixel Buds Pro with the Pixel Stand v2

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Unlike the Pixel Buds A-Series, you can use many of your favorite wireless chargers with the Pixel Buds Pro. This includes Google's Pixel Stand v2, which launched alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

As for speeds, the Pixel Buds Pro case is limited to charging speeds of up to 2.5W, the same as the aforementioned Pixel Buds A-Series. Considering that the Pixel Stand v2 can reach peak speeds of up to 23W, it's more than capable of handling what the Pixel Buds Pro needs to charge.

However, you might have noticed the LED indicator on the Buds Pro charging case that lights up whenever you plug it in, set in a charger, or open the case. This is to help you identify how much juice is left, without looking at your phone. Here are the different designations for the various LED patterns you might see:

Solid white: Pixel Buds charging case battery is full, or able to charge earbuds for at least one full charge.

Blinking orange: Pixel Buds charging case battery is less than 20% (less than one full charge left for the earbuds).

Solid orange: Pixel Buds charging case battery is charging.

When the Pixel Stand v2 was introduced, many noticed a small and rounded cutout in the base. The assumption at the time was that this was for the Pixel Buds 2020, but those only charged if you turned the case upside down. That's not an issue with the Pixel Buds Pro, as the cutout helps keep the Buds Pro charging case in place, ensuring that your earbuds actually recharge.

Creating the ultimate Pixel combination

If you own one of Google's latest Pixel phones, along with the Pixel Buds, grabbing the new Pixel Stand v2 is a no-brainer. By doing so, you don't need to worry about whether your other wireless chargers will work properly. Plus, the Pixel Stand v2 is capable of multiple charging modes depending on your device.

Usually this is something that we really only see from the likes of Samsung or Apple when it comes to first-party accessories. But it's obvious that creating this type of cohesion across its network of devices has been on Google's radar for awhile.

