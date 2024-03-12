Say hello to the only Anker power bank you will ever need

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Every day brings us new Qi2-equipped accessories from the best brands in the industry. Although we don't have Android phones that come with this spec just yet, there's a huge pro to this trend.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a wireless charging power bank with MagSafe that supports fast wireless charging speeds for Android devices. This makes sense because even now, we don't actually have Android phones with magnetic wireless charging built-in.

However, magnetic rings and MagSafe accessories for Android have completely changed the game. We Android users can get so creative with our accessories, all thanks to a MagSafe adapter for the platform.

Anker joined brands like ESR and iOttie in its pursuit of Qi2. The Chinese accessory maker unveiled a slew of Qi2 accessories in August 2023, and they are now widely available for purchase. Of all the newly released charging gear, the refreshed Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) is my favorite.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Anker applied its famous out-of-the-box thinking to the case, resulting in a three-in-one charging solution of sorts. The Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) is a 6,600mAh power bank with 15W Qi2 wireless charging support. You get this speed on both Android and iOS devices alike.

Like any Anker product, the MagGo Power Bank is built really well. You feel confident in its construction as soon as you feel it in your hands.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The magnetic force is impressively strong, latching onto both iPhones with MagSafe as well as devices that use magnetic rings with equal magnetic strength. Apart from 15W wireless charging, you also get a USB-C port that pushes out 18W and takes in 20W of power.

Since it is a power bank, you don't need to keep it plugged in to enjoy wireless or wired charging with the Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K). However, should you want to top up your battery pack and charge your phone wirelessly at the same time, that option is also available to you.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

You won't need any other power bank after you invest in the Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K). The coolest thing about this portable charging solution is that it can fold and unfold, converting into a kickstand in the blink of an eye.

This means that you don't even need to buy a wireless charging stand separately. Just unfold the MagGo Power Bank at an angled position so it holds up your phone in portrait or landscape orientation. Pop the thing in your bag if you want the same convenience while traveling. Plus, this also eliminates the need to pack a kickstand or phone holder separately.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) can bend at angles from 30° to 65°, which is ideal for watching YouTube videos, TikToks, or just browsing through your favorite social media apps and blogs. Don't worry about overheating because Anker embedded a clever cooling system into its creation, keeping your portable power bank cool as a cucumber.

And since this power bank has a 6,600mAh capacity, it is flight-friendly too. You can take the MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) with you on all international flights worry-free. How handy is it to have a wireless charger that doubles as a kickstand on a plane?

I don't see myself getting on a flight without this.

If you feel like 6,600mAh isn't enough, just remember that it's more than enough to recharge your average Android phone with a 4,000mAh to 4,500mAh cell about one and a half times. What more could you ask for on the go?

The Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) is a three-in-one accessory, acting as a kickstand, power bank, and wireless charger all at once. It's not that big or heavy either, and you get to choose from a variety of signature Anker colors like green, blue, and purple, in addition to white and black.

With a Type-C cable in the box, Anker's reliable two-year warranty, and Wireless PowerIQ, the $70 price tag is well worth the splurge. I don't see myself getting on a flight without this by my side anytime soon.