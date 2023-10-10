Accessorize your Tab S9 FE Plus with Samsung's keyboard cases on the cheap

Samsung just refreshed its tablet lineup with the Tab S9 FE and the Tab S9 FE+. Amazon's October Prime Day deals are in full swing, and this means there's good news for those eyeing the Tab S9 FE+.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Book Cover Keyboard and its sleeker variant are already on sale. You can save as much as $62 if you decide to indulge in this Prime Big Deal Days offer, with 27% off the Book Cover Keyboard and another 20% off the Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

Keyboard cases have several practical use cases. Of course, the ability to type physical keys improves productivity. The folio of both Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ keyboard cases protects the tablet's stunning 12.4-inch 90Hz LCD panel. And last but certainly not least, you get the added benefit of an S Pen slot to store your stylus.

Prime Day keyboard cases deals for Tab S9 FE+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Book Cover Keyboard
Buy from: Amazon at $229.99 $167.05

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Book Cover Keyboard Slim
Buy from: Amazon at $159.99 $127.99

You'll probably find a slew of filthy cheap third-party cases for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at stores and online. However, none of them guarantee compatibility or the perfect fit.

Bluetooth keyboards bought separately are finicky and do not always pair smoothly with tablets. With these first-party keyboard cases, you know for a fact that the accessories will pair seamlessly every time.

While this deal may not last forever, it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has kicked off! Check out all the best Samsung deals available now to see how you can save on a sweet new Samsung device.