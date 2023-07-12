25 of the best Prime Day deals under $50

Time's running out on Prime Day 2023, but there are an enormous amount of great deals that you can still take advantage of. Arguably the best (or worst) part is that if you forgot to order something yesterday, there's still time before the biggest sales event of the year comes to a close.

To help celebrate, we've rounded up some of our favorite Prime Day deals that cost less than $50. While we still recommend checking out the best phone and smartwatch deals, these ones won't hurt your wallet as much, and could still provide a big upgrade to what you already have.

If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, there's good news! Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, meaning that you can sign up for free, and order a bunch of stuff that you've been holding out on, without paying for the subscription. Then, you can just cancel the subscription, or hold onto it, depending on whether you find yourself actually wanting to use Prime even more.

Editor's Pick

Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Lightstrip (80"): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon Nanoleaf makes some of our favorite smart lights, and the company's latest smart light strip has been upgraded with support for Matter.

Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is a no-brainer if you don't already have a smart display. And this Prime Day deal knocks 50% off of the latest Echo Show.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini (3-pack): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon When it comes to creating your own smart home, you'll want to get ahead of the curve. This three-pack of smart plug's are Matter-compatible, meaning that they'll work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Apple HomeKit



Amazon Echo Dot 2022 (5th Gen): $59.99 $27.99 at Amazon The small and robust Amazon Echo Dot offers superior sound, remarkable smart capabilities, an integrated temperature sensor, and much more.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs (4-pack): $39.99 $25.99 at Amazon Add a bit of fun and flair to your movie nights with this four-pack of smart light bulbs from Govee. Not only can you choose from one of 16 million colors, but these bulbs can also change while you're listening to music. Just be sure to apply the $4 on-page coupon to save even more cash.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon Ring's Video Doorbell Wired is equipped with two-way talk and a 1080p camera. This, paired with the included Ring Chime ensures that you'll know when someone's at the door, even if your phone's not in your pocket.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon If you want to keep an eye on what's going on in your house, then the Ring Indoor Cam is perfect for you. It's 50% for Prime Day and Ring makes everything extremely easy to get set up.

Accessories

Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen: $60.90 $47.92 at Amazon The Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen for Chromebooks is the perfect companion for anyone who uses a Chromebook on a regular basis. It can magnetically attach to the side of compatible Chromebooks or ChromeOS tablets, while also offering up to 90 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad: $54.99 $38.99 at Amazon I can't explain how helpful it is to have a foldable Bluetooth keyboard in my bag. This one from Samsers is almost 30% off, and even includes a built-in touchpad so you won't have to touch your screen.

ESR MagSafe Ring 360 (HaloLock): $18.99 $12.79 at Amazon MagSafe accessories are incredibly useful, but until Qi2 arrives, we'll need to keep relying on things like the ESR MagSafe Ring 360. Just slap this sticker onto the back of your phone or case, and then enjoy all of the same great accessories iPhone users have had for years.

PopSockets MagSafe PopGrip: $29.99 $20.99 at Amazon Speaking of MagSafe, we're big fans of PopSockets, especially when it comes to trying to use our phones one-handed. Grab the ESR Ring 360 and the MagSafe PopGrip and forget about trying to play finger gymnastics.

Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon There are a lot of great Prime Day deals for headphones, but the Soundcore P20i Wireless Earbuds managed to slip under the radar. These earbuds are only $20, last for up to 30 hours, and allow you to choose from more than 20 different EQ presets.

Streaming and TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $24.99 at Amazon With the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you're getting the best that the Fire TV ecosystem has to offer. And in true Prime Day fashion, it can be yours for more than 50% off.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy The Chromecast with Google TV is an outstanding streaming device that everyone should give thought to picking up. Especially if you prefer the Google TV interface over what Amazon or Roku have to offer.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $34 at Amazon The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is more powerful than ever, offering support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, along with providing a low-profile design that plugs right into your TV of choice.

Storage

SanDisk Extreme microSD Card (512GB): $108.99 $39.99 at Amazon Despite the fact that there aren't very many phones with a microSD card slot, the same can't be said for other devices. Even some Chromebooks include support for a microSD card, so jump on this deal for the 512GB SanDisk Extreme before it's too late.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB): $94.99 $49.99 at Amazon The Samsung T7 Portable SSD features read/write speeds of 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s while using USB 3.2 Gen 2 and is backward compatible. It also includes advanced heat control and is $50 off for Prime Day.

Batteries and Charging

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (15W): $89.99 $42.48 at Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charger Single (15W: $59.99 $34.19 at Amazon Samsung's latest wireless charger not only powers two devices at once, but it charges them at up to 15 watts. But if you only need to charge one device, then the Samsung Wireless Charger Single is also on sale for Prime Day.

Anker USB-C 736 Charger (Nano II 100W): $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon Anker's USB-C 736 charger can reach charging speeds up to 100W, sports dual USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. This Prime Day deal takes almost 50% off of one of the best USB-C chargers.

UGREEN Nexode Charger 65W: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon The UGREEN Nexode charger is capable of providing 65W power via a single USB-C port, or up to 45W when using all three of the built-in charging ports.

OSOM Privacy Cable: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon Having a fast and reliable charging cable is important, but the Privacy Cable from OSOM is a newcomer to the space. It supports up to 60W charging speeds and there's an LED indicator letting you know when "something is talking to your device."

Baseus 30000mAh Portable Charger: $59.99 $31.99 at Amazon The Baseus 30000mAh Portable Charger features a total of four ports, while letting use charge three devices at the same time. There's also a built-in display to let you know how much juice is left and if fast-charging is being taken advantage of.

Duracell Ion Speed 1000 Battery Charger: $33.59 $26.99 at Amazon The Duracell Ion Speed 1000 Battery Charger is an excellent solution for charging both AA and AAA batteries. And this kit includes six AA batteries along with two AAA batteries to get you started.

Gaming

GameSir X2 Type-C Game Controller for Android: $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon Mobile gaming is supposed to be fun, and what better way than to turn your phone into a Nintendo Switch of sorts? That's where the GameSir X2 comes in, as you can just plug in your phone and use the hardware controls as opposed to your phone's touchscreen.