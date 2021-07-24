OnePlus Nord 2 reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

Harish, Alex, Jerry, and Ara check out the OnePlus Nord 2 and evaluate continued rumors of a foldable Pixel. They also chat about carrier adoption of the RCS messaging standard and companies like Apple who remain holdouts in favor of their own technology. They finish out with the whys and hows of buggy software releases, including a UK vaccine passport app that caused a giant bag of hurt.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

  • Hover: Make a name for yourself with Hover. Grab a domain name at hover.com/acp and get a 10% discount with our referral link on all new purchases.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.